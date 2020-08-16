Amul Captures Dhoni's Journey In Tribute Post, Sends Him Best Wishes For 'next Innings'

Wishing Mahendra Singh Dhoni the best for his future endeavours as he announced his retirement from international cricket, Amul paid its tribute to the legendary cricketer with a compilation of all the topicals on the Indian cricket hero.

On 74th Independence Day, the former captain of the Indian cricket team announced his retirement from the international game and triggered millions of cricket fans to reminisce all the legendary moments that ‘Mahi’ gave them. From iconic run-outs to his helicopter shots, netizens posted short clips from the 16-year-old journey of the player.

Joining the world, Amul also posted all the topicals of ‘Mahi captain’ with the background song ‘Besabriya’ by Armaan Malik from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The 56-second-long video has already garnered over 21k views and more than a thousand retweets in hours of being online. Many internet users lauded Amul for the “beautiful farewell”, while the brand thanked the captain for his performance in the team. Watch:

We wish all the best to M S Dhoni @msdhoni for the next innings in his life! pic.twitter.com/UvgGHYGPI5 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Ending the 16-year-old legacy, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. He also took to social media and shared a compilation of his cricketing journey with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the movie Kabhie Kabhie (1976) as the background song.

Hailing from Ranchi, MS Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and then went on to lead the 'Men in Blue' to bag the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

MS Dhoni wrote, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Following MS Dhoni, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. Raina made his debut in 2005, announced his retirement just moments after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15. Both the players are currently in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE.

