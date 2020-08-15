'I Tip My Hat To You': Virat Kohli Pens Down Emotional Note As His 'skip' MS Dhoni Retires

Team India skipper Virat Kohli thanked his former captain, MS Dhoni, as the latter announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Kohli penned down an emotional note for the former wicketkeeper-batsman remarking that the warmth and mutual respect he has received from Dhoni will always stay with him. The Indian skipper took over the reins of captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2014 when the latter hung up his boots in Tests and in the shorter format of the game in 2017 after MS stepped down.

'Tipping his hat' to Dhoni, Kohli also stated that the world has seen 'achievements' while he has seen the 'person.' The current skipper has often been vocal about his close relationship with the skipper and has also highlighted often that he enjoys batting with MS.

"Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you," Kohli wrote.

MS Dhoni announces retirement

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

However, Dhoni will lead the Chennai Supre Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. The skipper is currently in Chennai for a camp with his teammates before the Men in Yellow board the flight to the Middle East. The Lions are expected to travel on August 21, as per reports.