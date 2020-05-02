Uttar Ramayan's Latest Episode Leaves Celebs In Tears; 'Kush' Swwapnil Joshi Reacts

The return of shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat have been among the bright spots amid the lockdown against COVID-19. The former especially has been on a record-breaking spree. After taking on the highest ratings for a premiere in five years and going on to become the highest-rated show by miles in recent days in the country, latest reports claim that it was the most-watched serial across the world.

And even its related show Uttar Ramayan has been enthralling the audiences. The episode aired on Friday in particular left the viewers in tears, including celebrities. The episode featured Luv and Kush reuniting with father Lord Ram as they arrive at the kingdom from the ashram.

Be it the visuals of the reunion, or the songs that the twins sing, netizens had a lump in their throats.

Sonal Chauhan was among the celebrities who reacted, after the memories of her ‘favourite episode as a kid’ were freshened wrote she had a soft corner for Luv. The Jannat star wrote that she was in tears after the 'emotionally overwhelming' and 'heart touching' episode. The actor conveyed her gratitude to Doordarshan for bringing the show back.

Loved the #UttarRamayan episode today with Luv and Kush today. LUV especially @DDNational . Used to be my favourite episode even as a kid ♥️ #memoriesrefreshed #uttarramayan #DDNational #Ramayana — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 1, 2020

Ended up in tears as today’s #UttarRamayan episode ended. Such an emotionally overwhelming and heart touching episode this was. Thank you @DDNational for broadcasting this all over again #UttarRamayan #Ramayana #ddnational — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 1, 2020

Shubhangi Atre hailed the ‘epic performance’ of the actors. The actor shared that the show teaches one 'love, kindness ,sacrifice, courage, and ‘Sanskar.’' The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! star sent a ‘big salute’ to the team after ‘tears rolling with mix emotions.’

Epic Performance by every Actor🙏🙏🙏#Ramayan

Teaches us Love, kindness ,sacrifice, Courage, and Sanskar

After watching #LuvKush singing Ramayana Mahakavya got emotional and tears rolling with mix emotions,,,big salute #UttarRamayan https://t.co/wnEgT4LUOH — Shubhangi Atre (@ShubhangiAtre) May 2, 2020

Swwapnil Joshi, who had played the role of Kush, as a child too was flooded with praises after the episode. The Marathi actor conveyed his gratitude as people even created memes. He responded to BJP spokesperon Dr Sambit Patra and conveyed his gratitude.

Uttar Ramayan, also known as Luv Kush, carries forward from Ramayan, and focues more on the journey of Luv-Kush. The serial airs on DD National everyday, at 9am and 9 pm.

