Anand Mahindra Reveals Winners Of Best Captions For Monkey Pic; Check Hilarious Replies

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently announced the winners of his recent caption competition. Over the weekend Mahindra had shared a hilarious picture of a monkey sitting on a dish antenna with his mouth open as if in surprise. He had asked his follower to come up with some captions for the image and had written, “In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition”.

Mahindra had also shared the rules of the contests. He asked netizens to think of a witty caption to win a scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. He had also mentioned that like most of his previous competition, he will be choosing two winners - one for Hindi and one for English. Mahindra’s previous tweet had garnered over 88,000 responses.

On Monday evening the business honcho announced the winning entries. The captions that won included ‘Ek Bandar..TV ke andar’ and the other one read ‘DTH= Direct to Hanumanji’. The business tycoon also said that the winners will be receiving scale model Mahindra trucks.

Announcing the winners of my most recent caption contest. Interestingly, they were also amongst the quickest to respond, even though it wasn’t a ‘fastest fingers first’ contest! Congratulations @vallisurya1 @TheSameWall Please DM @MahindraRise to receive your scale model trucks! pic.twitter.com/0L5QIMRuIb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2020

Netizens share hilarious captions

Meanwhile, the picture that Mahindra had tweeted had received several eye-catching and hilarious captions. Netizens had bombarded the comment section with creative captions. While one user wrote, “"We are monkeys in front of the idiot Box" is my submission,” another added, “Monkey got selected for 'planet of the apes' movie sequel, so doing practice”. “It's my time to entertain you...I came Direct-To-Home for you,” added third.

After seeing neighbor with new Thar.

Me : pic.twitter.com/AjlJc3Xk7l — KAPIL ♐️ (@kapil_tandekar) October 11, 2020

Husband's situation when he had fight with his wife nd he doesn't even know the reason of fight. — Sanghi eminem Hail CSK😎😎 (@cadj98) October 11, 2020

TRPs isn’t a Monkey Business. — PrabhuChawla (@PrabhuChawla) October 10, 2020

“Till the time you are watching monkeys on TV, I better relax here.” — 🍀Sapna Madan / सपना मदान🍀 (@sapnamadan) October 11, 2020

'Grandpa said, I'll find the tree I grew up, on my way, either he lied to me or his memory is really messed up, there's no tree here' pic.twitter.com/3j2Td7JX1f — Prashant Tiwari (@Tiwari_222) October 11, 2020

