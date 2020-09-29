Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan Give Witty Reply To Anand Mahindra On Sanju Samson Diet Query

Rajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets in Match 9 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. In doing so, Rajasthan also recorded the highest-ever run chase in the 12 seasons of the cash-rich league. Chasing a total of 223 set by Punjab, the Rajasthan batters put on a spectacular show as they reached the target with three balls to spare. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia were the stars for Rajasthan, who displayed some dazzling strokeplay to see their side home.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 11 Delhi vs Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant, Kane Williamson lead H2H stats

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan hysterically responds to Anand Mahindra's Sanju Samson diet query

Sanju Samson has been in blistering form in the Dream11 IPL 2020, having already scored two fifties in two games. Moreover, his runs have come at an astonishing strike-rate of 214.86. In just two innings, Sanju Samson has smashed as many as 16 sixes. The Kerala lad has enthralled the cricketing community with his belligerent batting.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra was also in awe of Sanju Samson's power-hitting as he took to Twitter and expressed his admiration for the youngster. Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and praised Sanju Samson in a hilarious way as he asked if anyone knows what the Rajasthan star batsman's diet is.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 11 Delhi vs Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

Can someone please share with me what exactly this gentleman Samson’s daily diet is..? https://t.co/0jLnFKfYtU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2020

The Rajasthan-based franchise came up with a hysterical response to Anand Mahindra's tweet. Rajasthan's official Twitter handle took to Twitter and responded saying 'Dal baati churma', which is one of the most popular dishes of Rajasthan. Netizens were left in splits with the franchise's reply.

Courtesy of a 42-ball 85 from Sanju Samson and a 31-ball 53 from Rahul Tewatia, Rajasthan managed to hunt down the enormous total by posted by Punjab. Sanju Samson was named the 'Player of the Match' for the second consecutive time in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Meanwhile, according to the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule, the Men in Pink will now face Kolkata in Match 12 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, September 30 in Dubai. Sanju Samson, who is a crucial part of the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad, will be key for his side in the upcoming game against Kolkata.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Mumbai: Top highlights, stats from season's 2nd Super Over

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL schedule

Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Steve Smith (Captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers win Super Over for Bangalore; watch video

SOURCE: ANAND MAHINDRA TWITTER & SANJU SAMSON INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.