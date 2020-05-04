Tractor Running On 2 Wheels Enthralls Anand Mahindra; Industrialist Adds Hope For Economy

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Monday reacted to a video of a farmer riding a tractor amid the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, he stated that the farmer was clearly violating the lockdown rules, but he found the video of the tractor, with wheels missing, "uplifting", using it to make a reference to the economy amid Covid's shackles, remarking that "perhaps it will get the economy moving."

He was clearly violating the rules of the road, but on a monday morning I find this image uplifting. Because even without two wheels, perhaps we’ll find a way to get our economy moving with a perfect balancing act! https://t.co/wKUyd3zJo7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 4, 2020

Read: Post-May 3 lockdown guidelines: MHA clarifies buses will not ply in Orange zones

India extends lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance), orange (those neither in green or red zones), and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days).

Read: Viral video of hospital staff cheering COVID-19 survivor with music is touching

MHA issues order to further extend #lockdown for 2 weeks beyond 04.05.2020, to fight #Covid_19.

New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in #Lockdown3 restrictions, within the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones. pic.twitter.com/hkp6NHaCjq — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 1, 2020

Read: Fact Check: Has Centre started a new scheme to provide Rs 50,000 to ration card holders?

Read: PM Modi-CMs' statement out: 'Covid impact to remain; need brave reforms, economy focus'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.