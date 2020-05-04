Fact Check: Has Centre Started A New Scheme To Provide Rs 50,000 To Ration Card Holders?

Claim: Fake news on social media claims that the Government of India has started a new scheme named 'Rashtriya Shikshit Berozgar Yojana' to provide a relief package of Rs 50,000 to all the ration card holders.

What is the rumour about?

The rumour stated that the scheme is applicable for all affected people including senior citizens, widows, farmers, daily labourers, unemployed and all ration cardholders. It also stated that the scheme is available only for the first 40,000 applicants on the first-come, first-served basis. Further, according to the rumour, a relief package of Rs 50,000 will be given as an online-payment.

Rating: FALSE

Fact Check

The government has dismissed all the claims of such a scheme. Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that no such scheme has been launched by the Government of India. The PIB also urged the people to beware of such fake schemes.

Claim: Govt has started a scheme named Rashtriya Sikshit Berojgar Yojana to provide relief package of Rs 50000 to all ration card holders#PIBFactCheck: No such scheme has been launched by Govt of India. Beware of such fake and fraudulent sites collecting your personal info/fees pic.twitter.com/RTawkuzmDK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 2, 2020

