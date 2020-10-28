Anand Mahindra Posts Hilarious Tweet On 'next Phase Of Work From Home', Netizens In Splits

Mahindra group chairperson Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter and shared what he hopes is not the next phase of work from home. Ever since the pandemic has hit the world, everything has shifted online, including work. Various companies have permitted their employees to work from their homes in a bid to prevent them from the coronavirus infection. The business tycoon is known for sharing such witty and hilarious tweets and this one as well has left the netizens into splits.

The image shared featured a dog dressed up in a tuxedo with his parent. The idea behind it is to find someone for a proxy during webinars. Next to the dog who is also suited up. Both the dog and the man look extremely professional and Anand puts an apt caption saying, “Not sure why this pic was shared with me but I sincerely hope it isn’t the next phase of Working From Home: Finding a proxy for yourself in webinars & VC’s…”.

Not sure why this pic was shared with me but I sincerely hope it isn’t the next phase of Working From Home: Finding a proxy for yourself in webinars & VC’s... pic.twitter.com/6pMTAPHDXn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2020

Netizens react

Uploaded on October 27, the image has managed to gather almost 2.5K likes. Having a laugh riot, netizens bombarded the comment section. "Dog is a symbol of love loyality and honesty so always be loyal honest with our work and master. Through this way u can achieve everything in every situation", wrote one Twitter user in the comment section. Another person wrote, "Hilarious. By the way, dogs are very intelligent in few areas and they are deployed at Finland airport recently to detect covid positive passengers, they are doing the job with high accuracy. Few other cities have also adopted now". Tweeples are also Retweeting the image with their own captions. One person captioned the image saying, "That's the future".

Oho! Every Dog has his day! pic.twitter.com/6NtsrhBZHC — sanjanachhatlani (@saanchacreation) October 27, 2020

(Image Credits: PTI/Twitter/@anandmahindra)

