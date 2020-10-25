Anand Mahindra Shares Witty 'Vocal-for-local Fail' Image Of A Bus, Netizens In Splits

In a tweet that cracked up the internet, business conglomerate Anand Mahindra pointed out a ‘vocal-for-local’ fail, as he shared an image of a bus that read, “B.M. DABLU”, a homophone for the BMW, Germany’s Bayerische Motoren Werke luxury car manufacturer. The bus manufacturer is Hino Motors Ltd., a Japanese commercial vehicle firm. “This is a #sundaybest post: Someone definitely vocal for local, but longing to be global,” Mahindra wrote sarcastically in the caption of the funny picture.

This is a #sundaybest post: Someone definitely vocal for local, but longing to be global... 😊 pic.twitter.com/k79y3wovBU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 25, 2020

Amazed by Mahindra’s post, the internet swarmed the post in the comments thread, pouring in their comments. Many were quick to point out that “Hino is the Subsidy of Toyota Japan, their engine is the best quality, once Ashok Leyland used their engines and stabilized their market.” Many gave the driver benefit of doubt, saying, that perhaps the “owner's last name might be ‘Dablu’”. “Reminded of my Mom! Used to tell us she was offering us an exotic creamy fruit punch when it was Papaya Milkshake,” joked another commenter. “What's in a name, after all? I have a cat named Dog,” they added. Several joked that the image reminded them of old treasure for songs with new remix versions. An onslaught of memes was launched in the comments thread.

In the B. M.DABLU, B is may be stands for bishwa or vishwa which is world or globe and dablu is his local name hence it is vocal for local and longing to global — S M Tiwari (@sushilmhn) October 25, 2020

This may be from one of the descendants/followers of USA i.e. ulhas nagar sindhi association

Indian Pride with Global thoughts 😌 — direct dil se (@SpontReact) October 25, 2020

Anand what do you think about manufacturing process of CZINGER car company from USA?? — Mayank pathak (@Mayankp46107655) October 25, 2020

Hino is the Subsidy of Toyota Japan, their engine is best quality, once Ashok Leyland used their engines and stabilized their market. Try to make better qualty product like HINO. — Tank.Jubail (@JubailTank) October 25, 2020

😆😆😀😀, BMW guys may get a shock of their life. The bus owner is supporting atmanirbhar bharat & vocal for local 😀😆🤪. — Life coach 2020 (@Kumar19723) October 25, 2020

Mr.Dablu is rightful owner of the brand he should start charging royalty for use. Otherwise also correct pronunciation of BMW in german is not BM dabloo but Written phonetically, it's pronounced like this: B-M-V. — Vibhor Malik (@Vibmalik) October 25, 2020

Initiative to make country 'self reliant'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront on the call for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' where he has urged the citizens to promote self-reliant India. He has also promoted the ‘Vocal about Local’ campaign in order to boost the sale of local brands and encourage domestic manufacturers, and locally produced goods and services. Further in an announcement, Home Minister Amit Shah, said in a tweet that the Ministry of Home Affairs has banned all outside products from the canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to promote the self-reliance of India.

