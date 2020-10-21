Anand Mahindra Urges People To Wear A Mask As Festive Season Approaches Amid COVID-19

With the festive season approaching amid the pandemic, Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, took to his official Twitter handle and shared an important message, urging citizens to wear a mask and maintain social distancing norms. This is not the first time that the business tycoon has used a social media platform to spread his message. Mahindra emphasized on the need of maintaining social distancing and giving people a level of optimism, he wrote, “And one day soon, our boats will find safe harbour…”.

Anand Mahindra shares and important message

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a cautious appeal to the nation, saying this is not the time to be careless as the novel coronavirus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit. Giving an example of how storms lose a battle with boats, Mahindra wrote, “Storms lose where boats stand stubborn.Enjoy the festival season. But be ziddi (stubborn)… wear a mask, maintain your social distance…”.

Uploaded on October 20, the video managed to gather over 700 likes. Supporting Mahindra's Tweet, one Twitter user wrote, "asha ki ek kiran taqdir badal deti h. lehre apne jasbo se chttano ki lakir badl deti h. koi apna hath bdha k rkh de ser pr hath . to esi zanam mai zindgi hi zindgi li tasveer badal deti h. parnaam sirji". Applauding the government, one person wrote, "Besides disseminating info,Govt has shown its commitment to tackling spread of virus & care for citizens thru its actions. No matter how massive a project,a clear plan of action & communication can help to move things along smoothly & efficiently".

Be Ziddi , Wear Mask ! Also make sure that person in front of you is wearing one properly .. #DoGajKiDoorMaskHaiZaruri https://t.co/8bNFufydp1 — à¤°à¤‚à¤œà¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥€à¤• (@little_light) October 21, 2020

Keep wearing your masks everyone and help the humanity overcome covid 19. https://t.co/DqdY44EQZB — dinesh (@dinesh67082370) October 20, 2020

Absolutely correct sir oneday we will win over corona — arshi anis (@EshiArshi) October 20, 2020

Light at the end of the tunnel âœ¨ðŸŒŸðŸ’« — Sangita Kk (@sangita_kk) October 20, 2020

Awwwwwww....... So thoughtful ðŸŒ·ðŸŒ· — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) October 20, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/PTI)

