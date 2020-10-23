Last Updated:

Anand Mahindra Isn't Pleased With 'The WFH Collection'; Wins The Internet With Witty Tweet

Anand Mahindra doesn't seem pleased with the new 'The WFH collection' launched in India. Have a look at his witty comeback which has been winning the internet.

Written By
Sania Kader
Anand Mahindra

Mahindra group chairperson Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to pass a witty comment on fashion outlets that have been launching ‘Work From Home’ collections. He shared a recent poster released by an anonymous garment company, promoting the idea of blazers without a pair of pants. Anand Mahindra was of the opinion that this fashion trend is useless and needs to be in the trash can. Most of his followers also seem to agree with his take on the collection.

Anand Mahindra is a fan of lungi?

Anand Mahindra recently took the internet by storm with his witty take on winter and fall collection 2020/21. He tweeted a poster, where an unknown garment company is seen promoting their new winter-special line, which is called ‘The work from home collection’. He has cropped out the name of the brand and has added a small tag that says, ‘Fall/Winter 20/21’.

In the poster, a young man is seen dressed up for a formal virtual event in an odd fashion. He is seen wearing a grey blazer with a white shirt and a neatly-knotted tie. A pocket square is also spotted on the blazer, giving it a classier and more formal look. The odd part about the outfit is that there are no set of pants to match the blazer. Taking inspiration from real-life hacks, the company has decided to only sell the first half of a pantsuit. The man is also seen wearing sliders and black socks, indicating that he is comfortable at home.

In the caption for the tweet, Anand Mahindra has spoken about how pointless this collection is. He is of the stance that blazers and jackets should now be worn with lungis as they are more comfortable and less awkward in case a wardrobe malfunction happens. Have a look at the message on Anand Mahindra’s Twitter here.

Read Anand Mahindra Urges People To Wear A Mask As Festive Season Approaches Amid COVID-19

Also read Anand Mahindra Asks To Point Out Civil Engineering Fail In Photos, Netizens Baffled

In the comments section of the post, fans have expressed how hilariously illogical this collection is. A few people have made fun of the fact that the man is wearing a pair of neat socks while being at home while others love the idea of lungis and blazers. A few internet users have also come up with funny jokes and memes with Anand Mahindra’s tweet. Have a look.

Read Anand Mahindra Plans Monday Breakfast With 'loophole' To Have Enough Paratha; See Fun Post

Also read Anand Mahindra Claps For High-wire MSETCL Daredevils & Prays For Their Safety In New Post

Image Courtesy: Anand Mahindra Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND