Anand Mahindra Isn't Pleased With 'The WFH Collection'; Wins The Internet With Witty Tweet

Mahindra group chairperson Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to pass a witty comment on fashion outlets that have been launching ‘Work From Home’ collections. He shared a recent poster released by an anonymous garment company, promoting the idea of blazers without a pair of pants. Anand Mahindra was of the opinion that this fashion trend is useless and needs to be in the trash can. Most of his followers also seem to agree with his take on the collection.

Anand Mahindra is a fan of lungi?

Anand Mahindra recently took the internet by storm with his witty take on winter and fall collection 2020/21. He tweeted a poster, where an unknown garment company is seen promoting their new winter-special line, which is called ‘The work from home collection’. He has cropped out the name of the brand and has added a small tag that says, ‘Fall/Winter 20/21’.

In the poster, a young man is seen dressed up for a formal virtual event in an odd fashion. He is seen wearing a grey blazer with a white shirt and a neatly-knotted tie. A pocket square is also spotted on the blazer, giving it a classier and more formal look. The odd part about the outfit is that there are no set of pants to match the blazer. Taking inspiration from real-life hacks, the company has decided to only sell the first half of a pantsuit. The man is also seen wearing sliders and black socks, indicating that he is comfortable at home.

In the caption for the tweet, Anand Mahindra has spoken about how pointless this collection is. He is of the stance that blazers and jackets should now be worn with lungis as they are more comfortable and less awkward in case a wardrobe malfunction happens. Have a look at the message on Anand Mahindra’s Twitter here.

Sorry, but you can throw this cover in the trash can. The Headquarters of ‘Work From Home Fashion’ is now India. Nothing beats a Lungi below a jacket. Far more stylish & far less awkward in case you stand up accidentally...! pic.twitter.com/t6gSD81YtT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 22, 2020

In the comments section of the post, fans have expressed how hilariously illogical this collection is. A few people have made fun of the fact that the man is wearing a pair of neat socks while being at home while others love the idea of lungis and blazers. A few internet users have also come up with funny jokes and memes with Anand Mahindra’s tweet. Have a look.

Why would one wear socks while working from home I wonder?! 🤔🙄 — Trishank Bhimjiani (@trishank18) October 22, 2020

Can't agree any More coming from Kerala. It's unisex and we have excelled the formal / casual option by folding .. tying.. and unfolding it.. pic.twitter.com/a0lXTvlwUD — pr@m0$ (@pramodpillai16) October 22, 2020

No money for full suite by getting half salary due to corona effect pic.twitter.com/rc0h6tnVx5 — vinod kumar K (@vinodku89709977) October 23, 2020

Lungi Also Have a Day... will 💪 pic.twitter.com/PAhO5mtGiH — Bibindas (@Bibingopi86) October 23, 2020

This lungi brand had foreseen our future...! It's been telecasted before this pandemic @anandmahindra 💯 pic.twitter.com/ovpqKsJkOI — Dhaya Mahalingam (@DhayananthR) October 22, 2020

A new fashion category has come to the fore: waist-up dressing. Since Zoom and Skype calls are now literally the only interactions one has with colleagues, the focus has shifted to the visible top half. #AGM 👇 pic.twitter.com/YC8bscmwtK — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) October 22, 2020

