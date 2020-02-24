The Debate
Anand Mahindra Shares Delightful Video Of Man Reciting Poetry In A Park: Watch

What’s Viral

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man reciting poetry for a group of people in a park. The video was shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man reciting poetry for a group of people in a park. The video was shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra on February 24. In the video, a man can be seen walking with his pet dog when he met a few people and enthralled them with an endearing poetry session. He begins with some Hindi lines that talk about life, destiny and love. He then recited a few lines about happiness and grief in Punjabi. 

READ: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'clever' Car Parking Technique, Netizens Impressed

Video garnered huge attention

The video has managed to garner over 62k views and 4.4k likes. Many users dropped in comments to express their views about it.  Let us take a look about it. 

READ: Kambala 'Buffalo' Racer Elicits Hilarious Anand Mahindra Ultimatum For Kiren Rijiju
 

READ: 'Where Our Hearts Really Belong,' Observes Anand Mahindra At Valentine Tribute To Martyrs

READ: Anand Mahindra Shares Ikigai Sketchnote, Says 'don't Need PhD' To See Common Sense

 

 

Published:
