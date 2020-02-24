Anand Mahindra Shares Delightful Video Of Man Reciting Poetry In A Park: Watch

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man reciting poetry for a group of people in a park. The video was shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra on February 24. In the video, a man can be seen walking with his pet dog when he met a few people and enthralled them with an endearing poetry session. He begins with some Hindi lines that talk about life, destiny and love. He then recited a few lines about happiness and grief in Punjabi.

Don’t know who this is & why I got the clip but it perked up my start to the week. If you live in New York or London you can do beautiful walks in Central or St James Park but you’d miss this taste of India: the neighbourhood poet, making you smile on #mondaymorning pic.twitter.com/mpMdLZdeah — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 24, 2020

Video garnered huge attention

The video has managed to garner over 62k views and 4.4k likes. Many users dropped in comments to express their views about it. Let us take a look about it.

So true!

Nothing can replace the essence of India. — Mrudang T. (@mrudang18) February 24, 2020

True and inspiration. — Ram राम (@official_im_ram) February 24, 2020

Wow sir ji.... Always share something interesting fir us..... — praveen thakur (@praveen46923209) February 24, 2020

We find such happy n lively characters everywhere... choti choti hi sahi par khushiyan baant-tey rehte hai aeyse log😊 — Anil Raj Kapur (@AnilRajKapur1) February 24, 2020

Superb sir ji — Pramod Kumar Rai (@PramodK16100801) February 24, 2020

Too good! Thanks for making our day too — Pushpanjali Doshi (@pushpanjalidosh) February 24, 2020

Salute to this man, he is living his life fully and inspiring others also for spreading love and peace in the society. — Sahil bansal (@Sahilba89804474) February 24, 2020

