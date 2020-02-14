'Where Our Hearts Really Belong,' Observes Anand Mahindra At Valentine Tribute To Martyrs

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra on Friday paid his tribute to the Pulwama martyrs through a video and urged everyone to send a 'Love Salute' to the "relentless heroes at the border." According to him, "that is where the hearts belong."

In the video that was put up by the Mahindra Group, a young man is seen walking with a bouquet of flowers in his hand. However, rather than handing the flowers to his valentine in the traditional sense, he instead walks to a tombstone where he lays it as a mark of respect to the 'Amar Jawans' (martyrs). The young boy then salutes the martyr- the 'Love Salute' to the heroes at the border.

Where our hearts really belong... https://t.co/GQ3yKEWXxB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 13, 2020

PM Modi pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to the Pulwama martyrs. He said that India will never forget their martyrdom.

Tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack last year. They were exceptional individuals who devoted their lives to serving and protecting our nation. India will never forget their martyrdom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2020

A special memorial has been built at the Army camp at Lethpura, with names of all the 40 Jawans who were killed during the attack engraved on it.

The Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack had resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel. The Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Twelve days after the attack, the India Air Force (IAF) hit back and bombed the largest JeM terror base in Pakistan's Balakot across the LoC with precision airstrikes.

