Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'clever' Car Parking Technique, Netizens Impressed

General News

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, was impressed by an indigenous car parking technique, which can solve the parking woes in confined spaces.

Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, was impressed by an indigenous car parking technique, shared on Twitter, which can solve the parking woes in confined spaces. A Twitter user shared a clip 82-seconds clip in which the car owner used a movable ‘track’ to park his car with ease in a narrow area.

The video caught the attention of Mahindra, who frequently shares interesting videos on Twitter, and lauded the talent of Indians to deal with constraints. In the video, a man pulls out a movable track kept under a shed and pushes the track towards the vehicle. The driver drives the car on the track and then, with the help of the man, pushes the ramp closer to the wall to place the car in the designated car parking.

'Clever!'

The video has garnered more than 2.3 lakh views within a day and has left the netizens amazed by the ‘jugaad’. Check the reactions:

