Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of 'clever' Car Parking Technique, Netizens Impressed

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, was impressed by an indigenous car parking technique, shared on Twitter, which can solve the parking woes in confined spaces. A Twitter user shared a clip 82-seconds clip in which the car owner used a movable ‘track’ to park his car with ease in a narrow area.

The video caught the attention of Mahindra, who frequently shares interesting videos on Twitter, and lauded the talent of Indians to deal with constraints. In the video, a man pulls out a movable track kept under a shed and pushes the track towards the vehicle. The driver drives the car on the track and then, with the help of the man, pushes the ramp closer to the wall to place the car in the designated car parking.

Now that IS pretty clever. What to do when you have less room for manoeuvre... Finding clever ways to deal with constraints is an Indian talent! https://t.co/oUI6szXFyK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 18, 2020

'Clever!'

The video has garnered more than 2.3 lakh views within a day and has left the netizens amazed by the ‘jugaad’. Check the reactions:

Wow! That's an idea on 'track'. Noticed the thoughtful nail lock too that ensured the track doesn't move while transporting.



Just wondering how they take the car out..Since it's stuck to the wall on the other side and pulling the car more difficult than pushing..? #Jugaad — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) February 18, 2020

@anandmahindra indeed clever! And I hope mahindra sees that space is the limitation constraint to growth of cars! Public transport + micro mobility for first and last mile connectivity is one of the best solutions, isn't it? — Arjit Soni (@arjitsoni12) February 18, 2020

Super cool , am sure places like japan and Singapore are going to pounce on this idea — kashif khan (@kashifkhan0107) February 18, 2020

