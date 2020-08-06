Anand Mahindra Shares 'most Dramatic' Video, Asks 'dance Of Anger Or Dance Of Joy?'

As Mumbai witnessed torrential rains and strong winds at a speed of 40 to 50 mph as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department, a lonesome palm tree was seen swinging dramatically portraying the bad weather conditions. In footage shared by the business tycoon Anand Mahindra, the powerful wind gust whipped a tree in motion coupled with heavy rainfall as Mahindra asked whether the tree demonstrated “dance of joy” or depicted “nature’s dance of anger”.

In a 26 second footage captured by a resident from their balcony, a palm tree swung back and forth in funny round movements as it appeared to be dancing. As the winds peaked, the leaves on the tree rustled almost on verge of being torn apart. The heavy downpours shook the tree with immense force as it nearly leaned on windows of the opposing houses in the residential complex. Viewed over 137.6 times, the footage captured the attention of the users as many poured in hilarious reactions about the tree. “I'm imagining myself holding the Palm tree at the top and swaying along with it,” a commenter wrote. “Sir you can say condensation, rain clouds, temperature difference, cumulonimbus, storm, etc. For us, it is either Lord Indra being happy or angry. Now he is very angry. Because of which Nature is doing Tandava,” said another. One user shared footage of the birds trying to seek shelter amid the heavy rainfall, as he said, nature was a fury for some, while others enjoyed.

Of all the videos that did the rounds yesterday about the rains in Mumbai, this one was the most dramatic. We have to figure out if this palm tree’s Tandava was a dance of joy—enjoying the drama of the storm—or nature’s dance of anger... pic.twitter.com/MmXh6qPhn5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2020

Citizens advised staying indoor

In view of the bad weather conditions, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to remain on high alert. Thackeray cited the forecast by the India Meteorological Department warning the authorities to gear up with preparedness as he asked the citizens to take precautions and not venture out of their homes except when necessary. Mumbai is experiencing strong winds with wind speed reaching 70 km per hour along the coast and intense spell of rainfall as BMC announced the opening of temporary shelters at municipal schools.

