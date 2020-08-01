Anand Mahindra Shares Pic Of Indian Owl Moth, Equates It With People In Lockdown

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for sharing motivational posts on social media recently uploaded a picture of Indian owl moth as it got stuck in his room. Mahindra equated the moth who was trying to get out of the room 'desperately' with people currently stuck at their homes during the coronavirus lockdown. Mahindra's metaphor-filled post has struck chords with netizens who are now flooding the businessman's handle with their own motivational comments.

"A giant Indian owl moth flapping its wings trying desperately to get out the room. I let it out and watched enviously as it flew away. We’re all ‘lockdown moths’ waiting for that door to open... #FridayFeeling," Mahindra captioned the post. "One thing I have been learning from your tweets is how to get the metaphor right (without hurting anyone - I'm still learning so still can't avoid negative words)," one user wrote.

A giant Indian owl moth flapping its wings trying desperately to get out the room. I let it out and watched enviously as it flew away. We’re all ‘lockdown moths’ waiting for that door to open... #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/nZDsQ52p99 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2020

Jio or jine do and where you can dream big, fly like an eagle touch the clouds and achieve ur goals — Rahul Surana (@RahulSurana9588) August 1, 2020

This too shall pass. We need to trust human capabilities and of course the almighty above. — Prabhat Pande (@prabhatpande78) August 1, 2020

They say moths are old souls who come to visit and check on their descendants, absorb all the negatives and fly far far away. No wonder you’re always radiating light chief. 😊💪🙏 — Rahul Mishra (@RahulMishra496) August 1, 2020

Sir.. just focus on the mid portion below head of this moth. You will see lion face. Thats the beauty of this moth. — Dhananjay Khairnar (@djay0307) August 1, 2020

Wow..What a beautiful art done by GOD....Look like a painting.... Are that wings damaged? — Vidya Amlani (@VidyaAmlani) August 1, 2020

'Visual metaphor'

Anand Mahindra recently shared another video that he said represents a 'visual metaphor' for how people are attempting to negotiate the perils of Covid-19 & its impact on their lives. In the video, a man can be seen crossing an off-road crack in a 70-year-old jeep. "Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it. But I also see it as a visual metaphor for how all of us are attempting to negotiate the perils of Covid-19 & its impact on our lives: We need ‘off-road’ skills!" he captioned the post.

Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it. But I also see it as a visual metaphor for how all of us are attempting to negotiate the perils of Covid-19 & its impact on our lives: We need ‘off-road’ skills! pic.twitter.com/RaxZUt4xZN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 31, 2020

