Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Mumbai Auto With Hand-washing System Amid COVID | Watch

While the COVID-19 pandemic has aligned people’s focus on the importance of maintaining good health and immunity, another aspect of the crisis is the need for exercising the long-neglected “cleanliness and hygiene” in the surrounding. In one such video that has inspired business tycoon Anand Mahindra, an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai modified his vehicle with health safety measures like the sink for washing hands and bin segregation for waste disposal. Sharing the footage on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “One silver lining of COVID 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat”.

Viewed over 351.1k times, the footage was appreciated by the internet users who suggested the auto concept could be utilized to quarantine people in Mumbai’s slums. Further, many lauded Mahindra for his encouraging tweets. In the footage, the auto can be seen completely modified with plants installed inside, hand sanitizer, and enough space for social distancing. It also features a board that listed the safety measures to adhere to during challenging times of the pandemic. The auto also provided free wi-fi and thanked the frontline workers for battling the deadly coronavirus head-on. The auto driver also listed in bold the COVID-19 helpline numbers for anyone who might be in an emergency. The act could also be viewed as a means of sustaining his collapsing business and falling with the realms of the coronavirus pandemic “new normal” in order to operate effectively.

One silver lining of Covid 19 is that it’s dramatically accelerating the creation of a Swachh Bharat...!! pic.twitter.com/mwwmpCr5da — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2020

Meager resources and humble living

Earlier, in one other inspiring video, Anand Mahindra gave internet Monday motivation as he shared footage of energetic kids sliding into a river in a village, enjoying themselves despite meager resources and humble living. The 22 seconds clip shared portrayed life experiences of kids in the rural areas that the children in the urban landscape miss out on. The clip depicted a bunch of lively kids skidding on the mudslide into the river as they cherish "simple pleasures of life", as pointed out by Anand Mahindra.

