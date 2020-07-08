Andhra Pradesh: Sloth Bear Spotted Climbing Tree In Onkuluru Village

A sloth bear was spotted climbing a tree near Onkuluru village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The bear reportedly came out of the forest near the village, which is a usual occurrence, according to forest official Sandeep Krupakar Gundala. According to reports, the sloth bears are attracted by the casuarina plantation in the area that causes problems to villagers, who lay traps to catch them. Villagers often capture sloth bears and hand them over to the forest department because of the mammal's growing menace in the area.

Andhra Pradesh: A sloth bear was spotted near Onkuluru village in Vajrapu Kotturu Mandal of Srikakulam yesterday.

In the pictures shared by the news agency ANI, a sloth bear can be seen climbing up a tree for what appears to be casuarina fruit, which is found in wetlands, sandy shores, pinelands, etc. The picture was shared in the wee hours of July 8 and was reportedly taken a day before, meaning that the incident took place on July 7. Sloth bears, a species native to the Indian subcontinent are suffering from habitat loss and are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

Similar sightings

Earlier last month, a sloth bear was trapped in a cage set up by locals in Erramukkam village, in Sompeta Mandal of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. The trapped bear was later handed over to the officials of the forest department. The locals informed the forest department about the bear getting trapped, an official from the forest department told ANI over the phone. The locals were suffering from the menace of the bear and hence they set up a trap to catch it, said the forest official.

