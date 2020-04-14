COVID-19: Angry sloth bears look for food in dustbins after lockdown shuts temples

The nationwide lockdown has proved to a boon for many animals who are now roaming freely on the streets. While on the flip side, many who had become accustomed to being fed by humans are left 'hangry'. Footage of one such incident in Chhattisgarh was posted by IFS officer Arpit Mishra. This comes as the lockdown in India has been extended till May 3.

Video from Chattisgarh

As temples are closed . Sloth bear dependent on prasad & food stuff given by devotees are now angry and looking for it in dustbin around temples. @pradeepifsmp@RandeepHooda @deespeak @minting99 @anilkumble1074 @BittuSahgal @ pic.twitter.com/qE9Z92kcv7 — Arpit Mishra, MP Forest (@ArpitForest) April 13, 2020

'Side effects of getting habituated to humans'

The nearly two-minute-long clip posted on Twitter shows two sloth bears in a temple premises, out of which one bear repeatedly rolls and throws dustbin in a bid to get some food. According to Mishra, sloth bears were habituated to getting prasad and other food items from devotees and were now left angered. The clip immediately racked up netizens’ attention garnering over 2.3 k views as many expressed their sympathy towards the animals.

Local authorities should arrange foods for them — debasish pallei (@deb_itsme) April 13, 2020

They come here regularly for prasad and food,food must be arranged for them,two small bear kids also come with them. — Anshumala Chandangar (@Anshumala) April 13, 2020

Side effects of wildlife habituated to being fed by people — Mahesh Kerekatte (@MKerekatte) April 13, 2020

Is he angry or is he playing? Repeated rolling and throwing shows he's enjoying it — Vijayeta Tilak (@VijayetaTilak) April 13, 2020

Who will provide them food, they don’t even know how to survive wildly after mixing with humans, — Roopesh (@RlyylrRoopesh) April 13, 2020

