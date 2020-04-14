The Debate
COVID-19: Angry Sloth Bears Look For Food In Dustbins After Lockdown Shuts Temples

General News

Footage of two sloth bears throwing and turning dustbins in a bid to get some food in Chattisgarh was shared online. A nationwide lockdown has shut all temples

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: Angry sloth bears look for food in dustbins after lockdown shuts temples

The nationwide lockdown has proved to a boon for many animals who are now roaming freely on the streets. While on the flip side, many who had become accustomed to being fed by humans are left 'hangry'. Footage of one such incident in Chhattisgarh was posted by IFS officer Arpit Mishra. This comes as the lockdown in India has been extended till May 3.

'Side effects of getting habituated to humans' 

The nearly two-minute-long clip posted on Twitter shows two sloth bears in a temple premises, out of which one bear repeatedly rolls and throws dustbin in a bid to get some food. According to Mishra, sloth bears were habituated to getting prasad and other food items from devotees and were now left angered. The clip immediately racked up netizens’ attention garnering over 2.3 k views as many expressed their sympathy towards the animals.

First Published:
