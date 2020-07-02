Video Of Bear Cubs Playfully Fighting Each Other Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

Cute animal videos is always a delight to watch and one such adorable clip of two bear cubs ‘wrestling’ has taken over the internet. The hilariously ‘precious’ video shared on Facebook by Big Bend National Park shows the baby bears fighting much like the way human siblings do.

In the short clip, one can see the bear cubs pushing, pulling and chasing each other. One can also see an adult bear, probably their mother, sitting in a corner and keeping a watchful eye on them. While much of the video focuses on the two bear babies playfully fighting, the camera also pans to show the third cub hiding in a bucket.

Netizens in awe

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 2.3 million times. With over 6,000 comments and more than 24,000 likes, several internet users called the video ‘adorable’. One Facebook user wrote, “SO VERY BREATHTAKING, SO BEAUTIFUL AND AMAZING. LIFE-GIVING. AND THE MOMMY WATCHING”. “Absolutely beautiful creatures, Momma's just watching, the little guy in the bucket so cute,” added another. One user also wrote, “Looks like mum is taking a break in the shade while the youngsters play awhile. Beautiful”.

