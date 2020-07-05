Ape’s Reaction After Drinking A Strong Coffee Is Hilarious; Watch

While most adults associate their first cup of coffee in the morning with an epic kick-start to a day, an Ape is seen replicating the human feel for it in a video that has emerged online. Shared by the Indian Forest Officer, Susanta Nanda on Twitter, 14-second footage of the wild creature feeling the euphoria after he takes a sip on a cup of coffee in his zoo enclosure. Ape's priceless reaction has proved that the creatures are the immediate ancestors of humans. With over 4.3k views, the footage has convinced the internet that the apes and humans have more in common than previously thought of.

Perched in his habitat, the animal can be seen holding the coffee cup as he sniffs the aroma prior to sipping from the drink. After taking a long sip, the Ape can be seen cradling the mug in satisfaction as he gives comical “comfort” expression like that of humans. Presumably, his coffee is stronger than ever as he enjoys his morning beverage. Commenters poured in hearts and laughter emoticons at the Ape’s ‘humanistic’ coffee ritual. In what can be established from the video, the creature sure has a passion for perfect coffee as he gazes on the view and continues to sip.

The reaction at the end when he has a strong coffee is no different than humans😂



One more proof that they are one of our immediate ancestors... pic.twitter.com/jpd39oBn5B — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 5, 2020

Chimp at a zoo 'asked' visitors for food

Fond of food and beverage, monkeys have often been sighted eating and drinking pretty much like humans. Earlier, in a similar video that surfaced online, a chimpanzee in the confinement at a zoo “asked” the visitors for food and soft drink to be fed to him through the hole in the glass enclosure. Twitter users laughed at the hilarious trick of the chimpanzee that notoriously guided the visitor to pour him the soft drink via an opening in the glass. The individuals were seen standing outside the zoo enclosure beside a polybag of fruits and soft drinks that was kept on the grass, which, the chimp had ‘sheepishly’ noticed.

