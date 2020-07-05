Last Updated:

Dog Helps Blind Man By Removing Obstacle From His Way, Netizens Call It 'dognity'

Doggos are famous for lending their paws when needed and yet again a dog proved the point by helping a blind man by removing an obstacle from his way.

From saving baby kestrels from the middle of the road to helping kindergarten kids cross the street safely, dogs are famous for lending their paws when needed. Recently, a member of the fluffy community yet again proved the point by helping a blind man by removing a tree branch from his way. While taking to Twitter, CP Pune City shared a heartwarming video of a German Shepherd showing ‘humanity’ towards the blind man. 

Shared on July 4, the short-clip shows a woman and her pooch crossing paths with a blind man. While the woman waved her hand in front of the blind man to see if he is actually disabled, the doggo, on the other hand, can be seen rushing back to remove the obstacle from the walking track. The dog at first jumps over the tree branch and walks away, however, after noticing the blind man, the pooch runs back and picks the bark of the tree from his mouth and places it on the side of the walking track. 

Netizens heart warmed 

Since shared, the clip has taken the internet by storm. With over 737,000 views and more than 22,000 likes, the video has left internet users in awe. While one Twitter user wrote, “I was tearful watching Humanity of this four-legged creature caring and immediate common sense,” others said that the video is ‘unbelievable’. A user also added, “Not humanity but the principle of the dog's community, which appears to be better than humanity through this video”. 

