Dog Helps Blind Man By Removing Obstacle From His Way, Netizens Call It ‘dognity’

From saving baby kestrels from the middle of the road to helping kindergarten kids cross the street safely, dogs are famous for lending their paws when needed. Recently, a member of the fluffy community yet again proved the point by helping a blind man by removing a tree branch from his way. While taking to Twitter, CP Pune City shared a heartwarming video of a German Shepherd showing ‘humanity’ towards the blind man.

Shared on July 4, the short-clip shows a woman and her pooch crossing paths with a blind man. While the woman waved her hand in front of the blind man to see if he is actually disabled, the doggo, on the other hand, can be seen rushing back to remove the obstacle from the walking track. The dog at first jumps over the tree branch and walks away, however, after noticing the blind man, the pooch runs back and picks the bark of the tree from his mouth and places it on the side of the walking track.

READ: ‘Beauty At Its Best’: Magnificent Images Of Black Panther Take Internet By Storm

Netizens heart warmed

Since shared, the clip has taken the internet by storm. With over 737,000 views and more than 22,000 likes, the video has left internet users in awe. While one Twitter user wrote, “I was tearful watching Humanity of this four-legged creature caring and immediate common sense,” others said that the video is ‘unbelievable’. A user also added, “Not humanity but the principle of the dog's community, which appears to be better than humanity through this video”.

While the woman confirms the blindness after shipping over bamboo, the dog does her work of removing that obstacle.

Still we haven't leaent from them. Shame. — Mansoor Sarguroh (@msarguroh) July 4, 2020

If all humans learns from this, then this world would be a different place. Any and all problems will never be a challenge for humanity. — Khaled Ansari (@kma812) July 4, 2020

READ: Incredible #FindThatLizard Game Leaves Netizens Puzzled. Can You Spot It?

This is not humanity this is dognity that is so much better than humanity — vaibhav (@VaibhavNimkar5) July 4, 2020

Indeed. Most loyal ever. They fight with their own kind just to keep you safe. Many times at the cost of their lives. We humans need to really understand this. — @amburravi (@amburravi) July 4, 2020

READ: Kim Kardashian Issues First Response As Husband Kanye West Enters US Presidential Race

Appreciable 👏👏👏👏👌👌 he is more than human .. We human need to learn now from our animals who are far far more better than us .... #humanity — pooja mallick (@pooja_mallick) July 4, 2020

Humans need to learn humanity from this kind Dog.... Who has shown true humanity towards the blind person — Janvi (@Janvi81564392) July 4, 2020

READ: Moscow Erects Monument In Honour Of Delivery Persons Who Fed People Through Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.