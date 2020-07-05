Dog Stopping Owner From Touching Its Parcel Leaves Netizens In Awe; Watch

What internet users are calling the “cutest guard” is a golden retriever pup that stops its owner from touching an Amazon parcel. In a short clip posted on Instagram by @ace.thegoldy, the official page of a male purebred golden retriever named 'Ace', the furry animal can be seen barking at its human who pretends to touch the brown-coloured package with Amazon tapes. As soon as the human proceeds towards the Amazon parcel, Ace who was calmly resting beside it, starts pushing her away with and making noises. The video has gone viral and has already garnered over 101k views and was shared with the caption, “Ain’t nobody touchin my parcel”.

‘Cute bark’

Thousands of people united in the comment section to laud the adorable pooch and even saying that his bark was the “best”. While posted heart emoticons, some even tagged their friends to ‘spread the happiness’. One of the Instagram users wrote that “Ace was like, ‘don’t touch my parcel’”. Another internet user called the animal as “most stunning pup”.

This is not the first video where Ace can be seen with an Amazon parcel. In a video posted just days before the previous one, the golden retriever pup can be seen trying to open the delivery package. Even though the one where Ace stops its human from touching the brown-coloured package went viral with over one lakh views, the other one garnered nearly 20k views and was captioned, “I’ll help you Mumma to open all the deliveries”.

