Apple Event Special Update On Twitter Leaves Internet Fascinated; Triggers Hilarious Memes

Social media platform Twitter recently introduced a new update where tweets with the hashtag ‘#AppleEvent’ have a special ‘like’ button. In this update, the ‘like’ button, on every tweet with ‘#AppleEvent’, swirls into a little animation when someone clicks on it. However, this update is only available for iOS users which has definitely not gone down well with the android users. It also triggered a hilarious meme fest on social media as internet users got creative with the concept.

Twitter update on ‘#AppleEvent’ tweets

Apple was lately gearing up for the Time Flies event where they launched various new gadgets. The Apple event is a huge programme according to the company calendar, and they have unique ways of promoting it every year. This time, they decided to introduce a Twitter update for Apple users where they can see a special effect when they like certain tweets on their feed.

In the update, when an iOS user likes a tweet with ‘#AppleEvent’, they see a little animation before the ‘like’ button becomes red. In the animation, a line starts from the bottom and goes on to draw a satisfying heart within a split second. The outline makes the ‘like’ button look pretty. The transition is smooth and has hence been leaving internet users around the world fascinated.

A number of people took the opportunity to create hilarious memes out of the new update. Most iOS users have been of the opinion that the animation is quite addictive and has them clicking on the ‘like’ button over and over again for no specific reason. They have mentioned through various GIFs and images how they have been liking and re-liking the tweets just to see the special effects. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

Don't mind me I'll just play with the like button #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wVLddFkxk3 — ky ✨ (@exouperb) September 16, 2020

Green retweets and magical like animation Just WOW#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/wl6CrEr2Dg — Salim (@salim_farooqi) September 16, 2020

It's time for me to leave it here and just to keep liking and unliking it for the whole day.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/slRZtKfKGo — Kaif ul Warah (@kaif_warah) September 16, 2020

Me liking and unliking the tweet just to see the cute animation #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/o2Bw9Q5Fo4 — you are ugly that's why I (@lasaanya) September 16, 2020

Read Apple Event Announced For September 15; Expected To Unveil New Hardware

Also read Outlook Search Bar Missing? How To Add Search Bar In Outlook? Read

iOS users have also taken the opportunity to make fun of Android users who have been longing to see such an effect on their Twitter handles. They have triggered the ‘iOS vs Android’ debate again while conveniently having the ball in their court this time. Have a look at few of the hilarious reactions here.

Android users when they cant see the like animation #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RUda1kF9iI — Abdur Rahman Khatri (@arahman09) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent exists...



Gareeb Android Users like Me : pic.twitter.com/FYqFunbWcI — s н ΞЯ ʟ ๏ c к 💛 (@QuirkyHumour) September 15, 2020

Read How To Freeze Your Screen In Google Meet? Take A Look At Simple 3-step Guide

Also read Oculus Quest 2 Release Date, Price, Specifications and Other Details

Image Courtesy: changbiniey Twitter and Canva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.