Apple Event Announced For September 15; Expected To Unveil New Hardware

Apple has officially revealed the 2020 September event after months worth of speculations and leaks on the internet. The tech giant has sent out invites to the media and general public for the virtual event which will be taking place on September 15, 2020. It was earlier speculated that Apple will hold this event on September 22, but that does not seem to be the case. Apple is expected to reveal its 2020 update hardware like the new iPad and Apple Watch variants.

Apple's September 2020 event

Apple annual September event is usually awaited by tech enthusiasts as the company unveils its new line up of iPhones. However, this year-round, as reported by Bloomberg, Apple will be only announcing the new versions of the iPad and the Apple Watch. The latest Apple Watch variants have been designed for different price tags ranging from low to high which wasn't done by the company to-date. Apple will be holding another event to showcase the iPhone 12 line-up, which is expected to be somewhere in October.

Image courtesy - Apple official website

Apple had previously confirmed that the iPhone 12 will be arriving a few weeks later than the iPhone 11 did. Thus, the development of the company announcing only iPads and Apple Watch series does not come as a shocker. The event which is called by Apple as 'Time Flies' will be taking place virtually at the Apple Park and in the Steve Jobs Theater and is expected to be a pre-recorded event as seen earlier.

9to5Mac reports that Apple will be introducing an updated version of the iPad Air coupled with an edge-to-edge display which is synonymous with the iPad Pro. The tech giant will also be revealing the updated Apple Watch which will feature blood oxygen detection. Besides this, a lower-end Apple Watch 3 replacement will also be introduced during the 'Time Flies' event.

Apple was expected to release an extensive line-up of hardware ranging from HomePods to iPhones. But its looks like the company is gonna introduce it all at a slow pace. The new iPhones, Air Tags, over-head headphones and new Macbook is all expected to be announced by the company before the year wraps up.