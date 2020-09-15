Oculus Quest 2 Release Date, Price, Specifications and Other Details

The Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is expected to be revealed during the Facebook Connect event, which is scheduled for 16 September 2020. It was leaked via a few promotional videos by Facebook itself. Quest 2 is expected to have a huge upgrade in RAM and a new Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor. Here's everything you need to know about Oculus Quest 2 release date, price and more.

Oculus Quest 2 Release Date, Price, Specifications, and Resolution Per Eye

Oculus Quest 2 Release Date

The videos leaked on Facebook showed the specifications of this VR headset as an outline which is a successor to the Oculus Quest released in May 2019. The site has listed now that the scheduled date is for September 16th and 17th, which was previously thought to be on the 15th.

So fans can expect to get their hands on this headset in late 2020 or early 2021 as most of the other gaming hardware will be released during late 2020. Nvidia Ampere, Xbox Series X, PS5, and more will be released before the end of 2020. Oculus Quest 2 Price is expected to be from $399 to $499 which is the same as the previous Oculus Quest. It's very much likely that Quest 2 will have a price matching this range, with the earlier Quest receiving a potential discount if it's not completely discontinued. Also, there is no official announcement for the price yet.

Oculus Quest 2 Resolution Per Eye & Full Specifications

So according to the promotional videos, the new Quest 2 headset will have a powerful processor by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 platform which is specifically designed for AR and VR hardware. It will be a significant upgrade from the general-purpose Snapdragon 835 which was the processor for the original Oculus Quest.

This new processor will be able to provide double the performance of the CPU and GPU, 4x the pixel throughput, and 11 times the AI calculations per second as compared to the Qualcomm 835. All this extra power goes for the exclusive 4K display for the Quest 2, which is nearly 2k resolution per eye all according to the videos. This will be 50 percent more resolution than the original Quest which makes it the headset with the highest resolution up till date.

Other specifications are an upgrade of RAM from 4GB to 6GB with a storage configuration of 256GB. The headstrap will also have a new design which makes the strap softer from the previous model. Just like the price, there is no news or official announcement on Oculus quest 2 pre-order dates.

