Here Are Some April Fool's Day Jokes To Send To Your Friends & Family

On April 1st, everyone around the world celebrates April Fool’s Day. People can be seen indulging in pranks and telling harmless lies to the other person just to tell them soon after that they were pranked. Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, you can still prank your loved ones and tell them jokes to put a smile on their face. Given below is a list of jokes you can send to your friends and family. Read on to know.

April Fool's Day jokes to send to your family and friends:

It takes courage to make a fool of yourself and YOU have already done a good job. If anyone calls you beautiful...

If anyone appreciates you for no reason...

If anyone thinks you are intelligent…

Just smile and wish the person Happy April Fool’s Day When Are You Going To Marry Me?

I Can't Live Without You, I Love

You Dear, Marry Me Within This

Month Otherwise I Will Die.

See, How Katrina Messaged Me! किना सोहना तेनू रब्ब ने बनाया

वाह .. वाह ..

किना सोहना तेनू रब्ब ने बनाया

वाह .. वाह ..

मैंने तेनू 3 दिन पहले “April Fool” बनाया Amazing Six Facts-

1. 95% of people living in Bhutan don’t drink milk

2. A cockroach can see up to 7 Km.

3. A man can touch the sun if his body is completely covered by Silicon.

4. Kangaroo doesn’t have liver.

5. No twins have been born till now in Denmark.

6. All The Details Are False. मेरे पर थोड़ी देर के लिए यकीन करने का शुक्रिया

.“April Fool”.. Makaya, Hakaya, Rumbha, Zumbhatimbak,

Tumba, Jingala Jinga, Ragira,

Vagira, Helulu, Hetata, Naraka,

Hibaha. Congratulations!! You are perfect आदिवासी Everything has a day… Every pet has a day… Every fool too has a day! Hope you might have enjoyed your day! Happy April Fool’s Day. Earth may stop rotating;

Birds may stop flying;

Candles may stop melting;

And hearts may stop beating.

But your brain will never start working. 'April Fool Day' was meant just for people like you! I may forget to wish you on Diwali, Christmas, your marriage anniversary or even birthday;

But I am very thankful to God that I remember and wish you on this very special day meant for people like you.

Happy April Fool’s Day, buddy! What is the difference between a wise & a fool?



A wise sends a text message and a fool keeps reading them. How many times have you read my messages? Happy April Fool’s Day!

