April Fool Prank Ideas That Are Fun And Safe To Play On Your Family At Home

People all around the world wait for the first day of April to arrive to pull some hilarious pranks on their beloved ones every year. The exact origin of April Fools' Day is still unclear, but people are more than happy for getting an opportunity to play some super fun pranks on their friends, family members or coworkers. However, it is never advised to hurt anyone or damage anyone’s property. Here are some good ways to do it harmlessly.

1) Dirty diaper

If you have a little munchkin in your house, then this could be the perfect prank for you to pull on everyone in the house. All you need is a diaper and some melted chocolate or peanut butter to execute this prank. Apply some melted chocolate and peanut butter on a new diaper of the baby, then call in your child and other family members to make them observe you with horror as you taste the mess.

2) The glass prank

For this prank, you need to fill a glass filled with water or any other liquid, then place cardboard over its top before you turn the glass upside-down. Later, quickly place it on the victim's desk or table and carefully remove the card. The next thing that you will experience is the victim having a hard time figuring out how to turn the glass around without causing the liquid inside to spill.

3) Unfamiliar faces

It would be quite shocking for anyone to wakeup looking at unfamiliar faces in the photo frames hanging in the walls of their house. For this prank, all you need to do is swap the prank victim's original photos with that of some random people's photos. Once done, wait for some hilarious reactions before revealing it's a prank.

Disclaimer: The suggestions given in the article are purely for entertainment purposes. It is important to keep the safety and security of others in mind when playing pranks. All the pranks listed here are light-hearted in nature and are not meant to harass or harm people in any way.

