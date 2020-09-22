Last Updated:

Two Penguins From Chicago Visit Art Gallery, Adorable Video Leaves Netizens Thrilled

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Izzy and Darwin, penguins from the Shedd Aquarium visited and explored an art gallery in Chicago and won hearts on the internet

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Izzy and Darwin, penguins from the Shedd Aquarium visited and explored the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Video of the bonded pair which was put online has gone viral with netizens flooding the aquarium's Twitter.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most public places and tourist attractions like museums, zoo’s and aquariums have remained closed and while some have begun reopening, attendance is still low. This absence of visitors is what has afforded these penguins the opportunity to explore the museum. Take look at the video below.

The viral video of the penguins has accumulated over 23 thousand views and at least 1,500 likes. Take a look at how netizens reacted to the adorable pair.

In a similar incident, last month the Shedd Museum had organised a trip for two penguins to visist the Shedd Aquarium gift shop. The video similar to the one showing penguins Museum of Contemporary Art also garnered lots of love from netizens.

(Image Credit @shedd_aquarium/Twitter)

