Two Penguins From Chicago Visit Art Gallery, Adorable Video Leaves Netizens Thrilled

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Izzy and Darwin, penguins from the Shedd Aquarium visited and explored the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Video of the bonded pair which was put online has gone viral with netizens flooding the aquarium's Twitter.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, most public places and tourist attractions like museums, zoo’s and aquariums have remained closed and while some have begun reopening, attendance is still low. This absence of visitors is what has afforded these penguins the opportunity to explore the museum. Take look at the video below.

The penguins are on the move! 🐧 Bonded pair Izzy and Darwin explored @MCAChicago wing-in-wing to see art by artists across nationalities, generations and more. pic.twitter.com/fZc2X3cTI4 — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) September 16, 2020

The viral video of the penguins has accumulated over 23 thousand views and at least 1,500 likes. Take a look at how netizens reacted to the adorable pair.

Love it! I mean, I’m not exactly an animal enthusiast by nature, but if somebody doesn’t make their story into a children’s book, I quit the literary world. ❤️🐧🖼 — Laura Elliott (@Laurajelliott22) September 16, 2020

Wish we could all safely join the penguins enjoying a museum. — RosieCT (@RosieCT50) September 16, 2020

We have been back to @shedd_aquarium, @FieldMuseum, @msichicago, and @brookfield_zoo and felt like all safety precautions were well implemented and people were being cooperative and thoughtful. — Sarah Marren (@sarahmas) September 16, 2020

It cracks me up that right now they have a better social life and better adventures than me. I'm living vicariously through penguins! 😂😜🐧🐧❤️❤️ Thank you, @shedd_aquarium, for always bringing joy to this crazy time! I adore their adventures! — Anj (@summersmile718) September 16, 2020

This is adorable, I hope y’all will consider posting a video without the music in the future.

I can’t help but wonder what their feet sound like when they waddle around. 💕 — Jessica🐝💕🌻 (@Jessica_in_Iowa) September 16, 2020

Thank you so much Shedd Aquarium. Not only do the penguins make me smile every time but you are heightening awareness for other non-profits in Chicago. Kudos to all of you! — Davis (@badassbette) September 16, 2020

In a similar incident, last month the Shedd Museum had organised a trip for two penguins to visist the Shedd Aquarium gift shop. The video similar to the one showing penguins Museum of Contemporary Art also garnered lots of love from netizens.

The penguins explore the gift shop! 🐧 Penguins Izzy and Carmen took a field trip to Shedd's gift shop and found...even more penguins. pic.twitter.com/6lEFLUMpyF — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) August 3, 2020

(Image Credit @shedd_aquarium/Twitter)

