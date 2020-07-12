Penguins Running Cross Museum Floor Storm The Internet, Netizens Love The 'pitter-patter'

A recent video of penguins roaming around dinosaur exhibits at the Field Museum in Chicago, US has delighted netizens. In the video, two penguins from Shedd Aquarium are seen running across the empty dinosaur exhibition floor with a giant dinosaur skeleton in the background.

The video is made even more adorable by the light tap-tap sounds made by the penguins as they run across the exhibit at full speed. Take a look at the video below.

The sound of @shedd_aquarium penguin feet is the joy you didn't know you needed. 🔈🐧 pic.twitter.com/M5JJMFZXmK — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) July 8, 2020

Visiting ‘Non-Avian cousins’

The short four-second video was uploaded on July 8 and already has more than 200 thousand views and has been liked by at least 12 thousand people. Take a look at some of the comments from netizens below.

Yessss! Night at the Museum 4. No actors.

Just animals from @lincolnparkzoo and the @shedd_aquarium running around @FieldMuseum .

Closing credits is @SUEtheTrex leading them all home as Run Aroun Sue plays.

“I’m the kind of Dino that likes to roam around”@Ehmee @netflix pic.twitter.com/xYD0mbaKbv — HookahSmokingCaterpillar (@MSPRULLIVAN) July 8, 2020

Always fun to see how living avian dinosaurs visit their extinct Non-avian cousins 😉 — marius schoenmaker (@mariusschoenma2) July 8, 2020

Read: Antarctica's Melting Sea Ice Is Making Adélie Penguins 'happier': Study

Read: Penguins' Poop Release Laughing Gas, Making Scientists Go 'cuckoo' While Studying Them

*Plap plap plap plap* — David AttenBruh (@AlHendiify) July 8, 2020

Penguins scurrying in front of a Tyrannosaurus Rex - exactly what I needed to see. — Pro-Science, Anti-Idiot (@SinCityLaw) July 8, 2020

This the best crossover since the Scoobie Gang met the Harlem Globetrotters — Jessica Powell (@jessicahalterpo) July 8, 2020

I love the pitter patter of penguin feet so much!❤️🐧 — Christa Avampato (@christanyc) July 8, 2020

less-murdery birds — Troy R (@kujmous) July 8, 2020

Read: Penguins Roam Around Freely At Singapore Zoo Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Read: Penguins Take An 'unexpected Trip' To Museum In US Amid Lockdown; Watch

In a similar story, Penguins of Kansas City Zoo, Missouri, took an unexpected trip to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The penguin trio fascinated netizens not only because of the museum visit, but because they were seen wandering and admiring the artwork like humans would. A video shared by the Kansas City Zoo on YouTube showed the birds roaming around freely and ‘appreciating’ fine art and culture.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.