Last Updated:

Penguins Running Cross Museum Floor Storm The Internet, Netizens Love The 'pitter-patter'

The video is made even more adorable by the light tap-tap sounds made by the penguins as they run across the exhibit. Take a look at the video here:

Written By
Shubham Bose
Penguins run cross empty museum floor

A recent video of penguins roaming around dinosaur exhibits at the Field Museum in Chicago, US has delighted netizens. In the video, two penguins from Shedd Aquarium are seen running across the empty dinosaur exhibition floor with a giant dinosaur skeleton in the background.

The video is made even more adorable by the light tap-tap sounds made by the penguins as they run across the exhibit at full speed. Take a look at the video below.

Visiting ‘Non-Avian cousins’

The short four-second video was uploaded on July 8 and already has more than 200 thousand views and has been liked by at least 12 thousand people. Take a look at some of the comments from netizens below.

Read: Antarctica's Melting Sea Ice Is Making Adélie Penguins 'happier': Study

Read: Penguins' Poop Release Laughing Gas, Making Scientists Go 'cuckoo' While Studying Them

Read: Penguins Roam Around Freely At Singapore Zoo Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Watch

Read: Penguins Take An 'unexpected Trip' To Museum In US Amid Lockdown; Watch

In a similar story, Penguins of Kansas City Zoo, Missouri, took an unexpected trip to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The penguin trio fascinated netizens not only because of the museum visit, but because they were seen wandering and admiring the artwork like humans would. A video shared by the Kansas City Zoo on YouTube showed the birds roaming around freely and ‘appreciating’ fine art and culture.

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all