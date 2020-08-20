Artist Cristoforo Scorpiniti's Glow In The Dark Paintings Will Change Your Perspective

When it comes to art, it has no limits. This is what Cristoforo Scorpiniti seems to abide by and it reflects in his work. The artist has developed a unique form of art, which shows two different paintings on the same canvas just by switching the lights on and off.

Scorpiniti has garnered attention from all over the world and has over 725 thousand followers on Instagram. The artist displays some of his work on the social media platform and in several posts, has documented his process as well. His posts become popular among fans of art very quickly.

Artist Cristoforo Scorpiniti makes glow in the dark paintings

Cristoforo Scorpiniti creates an art piece that can glow in the dark, and the techniques used help bring out another picture in the dark which is not visible in the light. According to Brightside.me, the technique was developed through years of research and experimentation. Reportedly, the techniques that ‘give life to his creations’ are by using special acrylic paints. Check out some of his art creations below.

Read Also | Who Is Taylor Ann Linko? Know More This Artist Who Paints Bridal Gowns

Painting process videos

Read Also | Mumbai: Artist Creates Ganesha Idol With In-built Hand Sanitiser

As reported by Brightside.me, the colours that Cristoforo uses react and change their brightness according to the level of light they receive. The colours become more intense when there is little to no light at all. Reportedly, it could be due to their fluorophosphorescent properties. Moreover, the paint will react to UV light and they become much brighter, changing the painting.

Reportedly, according to the artist, the colours when kept in good conditions can maintain their fluorescent traits over 80 years. Reportedly, Cristoforo changes the intensity of the light by diluting the colours with other acrylic paints and adding water to it. Once the painting is dry, Cristoforo keeps the painting in room temperature. This helps to preserve the paints in the painting for as long as possible.

According to Brightside.me, the glow in the dark acrylic paints are considered to be a great source of renewable light energy. Due to its photoluminescent properties, the paints are able to absorb the light from its surrounding, which reflects when there is no light. Cristoforo’s style of painting challenges the idea that paintings should only be appreciated in full light.

Read Also | KAWS Launches His Sculpture 'Companion' In The Stratosphere On Its 20th Anniversary, Watch

Read Also | Incredible MS Dhoni, Amazing Raina! Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Retirement Tribute

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.