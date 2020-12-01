Nurse Shares 'how It Started' Vs 'how It's Going' Image Amid COVID-19, Netizens Empathise

The COVID-19 pandemic has reiterated the importance of health workers across the world and their struggles in battling health crisis. While people locked down in their homes have been empathising with the struggles of front fighters of the pandemic, a post of US nurse showing before and after images of her journey through the crisis. The left image shows the nurse smiling brightly for the camera, the right one shows a stark difference with scrubs and other marks probably due to wearing Personal protective equipment (PPE) for long shift hours.

Soon after the image was posted by Twitter username @kathryniveyy, it took the internet by storm with people across the United States calling her a hero along with other health workers who are facing the grim situation ‘head-on’. Other nurses also posted their selfies with similar marks on their faces to reinstate that “we’re in this together”. From people to medical professionals, everyone was seen lauding the nurse for taking the profession and “saving lives” during the pandemic. According to @kathryniveyy’s description, she works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a US hospital. Here’s the post:

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/cg32Tu7v0B — kathedrals🇺🇸 (@kathryniveyy) November 22, 2020

Read - Delhi Designer Manish Tripathi Aims For Guinness World Record With World's Largest Mask

Read - World AIDS Day: Sand Artist Creates Amazing Artwork To Spread Awareness

Netizens urge nurse to ‘hang in there’

The post has already garnered 975.2k likes and several thousand retweets with most internet users urging the nurse along with other health workers to “hang in there” and provided the much-needed optimism of it “all getting over soon”.

How it started vs how it’s going 🙃 pic.twitter.com/dMpeh4qsjV — LYSS⚡️ (@lyssawulf) November 24, 2020

Hugs to you. To all of us right now... so weary. So tired. Of being betrayed, questioned. Doubted. — Jamie Coleman, MD FACS (@JJcolemanMD) November 23, 2020

May God bless you and protect you. My husband (respiratory therapist) had that same expressionless stare and bruised face for all of April and half of May (they ran out of vents April 1st). He worked 85 hrs of OT in April. Be kind to yourself; PTSD is real. 💕 pic.twitter.com/xssbSIOOuj — Nancy Ceccon (@catzenkid) November 22, 2020

The human toll of being a nurse working in a rampant pandemic is written on your face. Thank you for your patient care. Please take care of yourself. It is such an impossible time for you and your colleagues. If I could give you strength I would. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 23, 2020

Following the image of how it started vs the way it’s going, @kathryniveyy talked about COVID-19 being a “brutal disease”. Saying that she loves her job but didn’t expect to become a new nurse amid the pandemic which is “highly politicised” in the United States but added, “there’s nothing else I want to do”.

“I love being a nurse. Didn't exactly expect to be a new nurse in the middle of a highly politicized pandemic but life comes at you fast and even in a pandemic, there's nothing else I want to do. Caring for the sickest of the sick is an honour and I treasure my patients,” she wrote on Twitter before saying that she does not wish anyone to suffer through the highly-infectious disease of COVID-19.

It is devastating to watch people die when those deaths were avoidable and it's even more devastating when you watch them die the same way, time after time after time. It's devastating that basic common sense and decency has been politicized. — kathedrals🇺🇸 (@kathryniveyy) November 23, 2020

Read - After Utah Monolith Disappears, A Similar Mysterious Structure Appears In Romania

Read - Swiggy's Tweet On 'Bhakt Education' Irks Netizens; Users Uninstall App & Seek Refunds



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.