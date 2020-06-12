World Day Against Child Labor: Artists Highlight Exploitation Through Cartoons

In a bid to celebrate the World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, artists and illustrators around the globe are coming together and using their creativity in defence of hundreds of millions of children who are victims of exploitation. An initiative ‘Cartoons for Change’ has brought together professional cartoonists and graphic artists so that their illustrations can protest against the cruel reality suffered by nearly 152 million child labourers.

According to the United Nations, this year the day focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the UN said that the children are now at even greater risk of facing circumstances that are even more difficult and working longer hours. The agency informed that out the estimated 152 million children in child labour, 72 million are involved in hazardous work.

READ: Smriti Irani Urges Citizens To Dial 1098 For Alerting Authorities Against Child Labour

Cartoons For Change

Moreover, the United Nations also noted that almost ten in of all children worldwide are in Child labour. According to the official UN website, the number of children in child Labour is declined by 94 million since 2000, however, the agency also noted that the rate of reduction slowed by two-thirds in recent years. Guatemalan activist Fernando Morales-de la Cruz, who is the founder of the Cartoons For Change initiative, also reportedly believes that the figures largely underestimate the total number of exploited children.

READ: What Is World Day Against Child Labour 2020 Theme? Know History & Significance

In a bid to raise awareness about child labour, the initiative found on several social media platforms shares illustrations by artists around the globe. Here are some of the creative artwork which highlights the cruel reality.

#WorldDayAgainstChildLabor #Cartoons4Change asked cartoonists from all over the world to sharpen their pencils to protest in defense of the poor children exploited as cheap child labor. #Swissploitation by @PincheEinnar, Mexico #ZeroChildLabor means ZERO! @BrookeBCNN @aqbyrne pic.twitter.com/FGAJhlVzQs — Cartoons For Change (@Cartoons4Change) June 12, 2020

READ: World Day Against Child Labour 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Observance

#CartoonsForChange invita a caricaturistas a protestar en el #DíaMundialContraElTrabajoInfantil porque, 30 años después de firmar la Convención sobre los Derechos del Niño, es inaceptable, cruel e ilegal que cientos de millones de niños sigan siendo explotados. @monerorape pic.twitter.com/CByKKtJ3My — Cartoons For Change (@Cartoons4Change) June 6, 2020

#Cartoons4Change pidió a caricaturistas de todo el mundo afilar sus lápices para protestar en defensa de los niños pobres explotados como mano de obra barata. #ThinkDifferent por @rodriguezmonos, de México. #CeroTrabajoInfantil ¡Debe ser CERO! #DíaMundialContraElTrabajoInfantil pic.twitter.com/CumLauTemX — Cartoons For Change (@Cartoons4Change) June 11, 2020

READ: World Day Against Child Labour Quotes To Share With People And Create Awareness

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.