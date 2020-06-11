World Day Against Child Labour 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Observance

World Day Against Child Labour 2020 is here, a day that is observed on June 12 each year to raise awareness against the social evil of promoting and hiring children for work. Children aged between 5 to 17 years fall under the kids' age bracket in India. The World Day Against Child Labour has a history attached to it but in order to understand that we first need to learn about its importance first. Also, shedding some light on World Day Against Child Labour 2020 as it is all the way more significant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Day Against Child Labour Meaning

World Day Against Child Labour's meaning is the provision of a healthy and safe environment for children in any country. This is highly significant for the growth and development of a child in an organic way. The World Day Against Child Labour meaning is related to the prevention of engaging children in any sort of labour during their childhood days. Small kids are often exposed to harmful and hazardous surroundings, especially if they are from economically weaker families, as a child is considered as an asset who will help in earning and contributing to family's income. Poverty is the primary reason for such a heinous crime. Participation of kids in the unorganised sector, especially in firecracker factories is massive.

World Day Against Child Labour Significance

Children of any nation are the future. The more well educated and informed they are, the more development and growth rate accelerates. On the World Day Against Child Labour, the International Labour Organisation mainly focuses on the right to protection of education for children in the world irrespective of their economic status, race, and caste. All kids should be able to study so that all countries as a United Nation can achieve sustainable development goal by2030.

World Day Against Child Labour History

In the year 2002, "World Day Against Child Labour" was declared by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) of the United Nations. This day was announced so that people across the world should draw focus on the atrocities practised on children across the globe. It was marked to raise awareness that hiring a child for work is illegal in nature, and is also morally incorrect. Childhood days are the most important years of one's lives, which should be cherished and kids should go to school, not for work. Children should be to able to live a dignified life, and not one similar to slavery.

How World Day Against Child Labour Is Observed

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, various campaigns, events, quizzes, and seminars are conducted all over the world to create more and more awareness about Child Labour, and what measures one can take to protect children. Work together as a team to safeguard the mental, physical, emotional, and social health of kids in every country. However, the World day against child labour 2020 is way more important than other years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per ILO "The COVID-19 health Pandemic and the resulting economic and labour market shock are having a huge impact on people’s lives and livelihoods. Unfortunately, children are often the first to suffer." In fact, more kids can be forced to work by their family members to survive in this time of crisis. This year, virtual campaigns will be conducted to protect children against child labour along with other digital programmes for the promotion of a safe and dignified livelihood.