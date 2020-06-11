World Day Against Child Labour Quotes To Share With People And Create Awareness

The World Day Against Child Labour was first observed in 2002. This International Labour Organisation-sanctioned holiday aims at spreading awareness about child labour. The day is observed every year on June 12 and aims to unite various organisations and authorities in the fight against child labour. As we get closer to June 12, 2020, take a look at a few World Day Against Child Labour quotes.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget's Most Stunning Cover Shoots To Check Out; See Pics

Quotes for World Day Against Child Labour

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man - Rabindranath Tagore

Safety and security don’t just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear - Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa

If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children - Mahatma Gandhi

Children are our most valuable resource - Herbert Hoover, 31st President of the United States

Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them - Lady Bird Johnson, Former First Lady of the United States

Children need models rather than critics - Joseph Joubert, French moralist

Children are great imitators. So give them something great to imitate - Anonymous

ALSO READ: Uttam Gada's Demise: A Tribute To The Well-known Screenwriter And Playwright

Children are like wet cement whatever falls on them makes an impression - Haim Ginott, child psychologist

The soul is healed by being with children - Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian novelist and philosopher

The best way to make children good is to make them happy - Oscar Wilde, author and poet

Child labour and poverty are inevitably bound together and if you continue to use the labour of children as the treatment for the social disease of poverty, you will have both poverty and child labour to the end of time - Grace Abbott

Child labour perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth, and other social problems - Kailash Satyarthi

You can’t regulate child labour. You can’t regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong - Michael Moore

Child slavery is a crime against humanity. Humanity itself is at stake here. A lot of work still remains, but I will see the end of child labour in my lifetime - Kailash Satyarthi

ALSO READ: Shoojit Sircar On 'Gulabo Sitabo's' Lead Actors: It Was Like A Family Coming Together

ALSO READ: 28 Years Of Khiladi: Abbas-Mustan Talk About 'Khiladi' Sequel In An Exclusive Interview