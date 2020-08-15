Independence Day: Artist Moulds Mahatma Gandhi's Image With Coffee; Chalk Art Stuns People

As the nation is celebrating its 74th Independence Day, several people have taken to Twitter to share their beautiful artwork in a bid to mark this special day. Two artists, however, used unusual things to create memorising art as a tribute.

According to ANI, Shiva Raman, an artist hailing from Chennai, attempted to enter the Guinness World Record with his painting. While sharing the images of the beautiful masterpiece, ANI worte that Raman painted a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in a 2,020 square feet area. Further, the artist also just used coffee to create an amazing painting.

Tamil Nadu: An artist, Shiva Raman, attempted to enter Guinness World Records by painting Mahatma Gandhi's portrait in 2,020 square feet area using coffee, in Chennai yesterday. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/LyGaSCyk1E — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Another artist from Chandigarh, who is an expert in creating miniature artworks, also created a beautiful masterpiece. Balraj Singh selected chalk as his preferred material. He created an amazing model in around two days by just using pieces of chalks.

Chandigarh: A miniature artist, Balraj Singh, has created an artwork using pieces of chalk on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2020. He said, "It took me around two days to make this artwork." (14.08.2020) pic.twitter.com/C9DLE58wkw — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

Independence Day artwork

While both the artists have been praised for their creativity, others, including kids and adults, also shared their artwork on Twitter. From pencil colour drawing to amazing wall arts, several netizens shared their paintings to mark the special occasion to pay tribute to the ‘hero’ soldiers. Here are some trending posts,

@narendramodi happy independence day. Pencil color art by my wife. pic.twitter.com/lfpcfODcGB — Dewesh Pande (@DeweshP) August 15, 2020

Art by my friend sohil gajjar.

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY pic.twitter.com/IkZpQvbhDn — Azharuddin shaikh (@Azhar98942) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day,

Art by Santhosh,Poster colours potrait. pic.twitter.com/C9MOHJ8RPe — Srinivas Kuppila (@SKuppila) August 15, 2020

Art by Gaju Sarath

Happy Independence day pic.twitter.com/7y9ur5pWB6 — Gaju Sarath (@sarath_gaju) August 15, 2020

