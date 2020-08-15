Independence Day 2020: List Of Upcoming Bollywood Patriotic Movies

One of the genres of Bollywood movies that never fails in touching the hearts of the audience is patriotic movies. The stories about some of the country’s unsung heroes have truly made an impact on people. On Independence Day 2020, here are some upcoming patriotic movies that will awaken the patriot in you.

Independence Day 2020: Upcoming Bollywood Patriotic Movies

Attack

Attack is an upcoming action thriller movie that is written and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand. The movie features John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the true events of a hostage situation. The movie was all set for a theatrical release on August 14, 2020, but has gotten postponed due to the global pandemic. No further release date for the movie has been officially announced yet.

Tejas

Tejas is an upcoming movie, directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The movie features Kangana Ranaut as the lead character playing an airforce pilot. No official release date of the movie has been out yet.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India is an upcoming war action thriller that is written and directed by Abhishek Dushaiya. The movie features Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, and Sharad Kelkar as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the time when hundreds of Gujarati women helped the Indian Airforce during the Pakistan and Bangladesh war. The movie was all set for a theatrical release but will be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, due to the global pandemic.

Sardar Udham Singh

Sardar Udham Singh is an upcoming biographical movie, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie features Vicky Kaushal playing the lead character of Udham Singh, who was a revolutionary freedom fighter. He is majorly known for his assassination of Michael O’Dwyer, who was the former lieutenant governor of Punjab. The incident took place in London, on March 13, 1940, as a revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that happened in Amritsar in 1919. Udham Singh was taken into custody for the murder of the lieutenant and was hanged on July 31, 1940. The movie is expected to release in the theatres on January 15, 2021.

Manekshaw

Maneskshaw is an upcoming biographical movie, written and directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie features Vicky Kaushal playing the lead character of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He is the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The movie is still in its pre-production stage.

