As Britain's Royal Family Looks For House Help, Know Other Palace Jobs & Salaries

Britain's Royal Family has recently been looking for a new housekeeping assistant for Windsor Castle. Posted on the official website, the job's starting salary was set to be £19,140.09. There are many perks of working with the Royal Family apart from the pay, like the training that is provided by them. But this isn't the first time Britain's Royal Family has looked out for people to come work with them. Here's a look at some interesting jobs with Britain's Royal Family and the salary that is offered by them:

Jobs in Royal household

Trainee butler

A trainee butler at the Royal Household gets a starting salary of $18,600 per year. In 2011, the queen had advertised that the Royal Household was looking for a trainee butler at Buckingham Palace. The Independent also reported that the butlers can sometimes earn up to $124,000 a year.

Utensils cleaner

Utensils cleaner in the Royal Household earns about $21,000 per year. In 2019, the Royal Family had again advertised for a live-in pot washer. A cleaner job at UK's royal household is a very rare opening as well. This job also offers a stay at the palace.

Assistant gardener

A Monday to Friday job, assistant gardeners can earn almost $22,300 per year. This UK Royal's housekeeping job requires 40 hours of hard work on managing the beautiful gardens that surround the royal castles. This job is for anyone who loves gardening.

Groom for Queen's horses

A groom for the Queen's horses earns about $24,800 per year. In 2014, the Royal Family had advertised to find someone that could look after the Queen's horses. The candidate would also be offered accommodation at Windsor Castle.

Systems administrator

A great job for someone who admires Buckingham Palace, a systems administrator would take care of the systems that handle the ticketing system of the palace. A systems administrator earns about $24,800 to $27,300 per year. Other castles where the job is open are The Royal Mews, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Digital communications officer

Earlier this year, the Royal Family had advertised for a digital communications officer who would handle accounts like Instagram and Facebook for the Royals. A digital officer would earn $37,200 per year and would also look after the image of the Royal Family on social media. Currently, The Royal Family account on Instagram has over 8.3m followers.

