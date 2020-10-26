Neha Kakkar Releases First Set Of Pictures From 'NehuDaVyah'; Stuns In A Royal Red Lehenga

Neha Kakkar recently unveiled the first set of pictures from her wedding ceremony which was held in Delhi. The pictures showcase the singer in a grand red lehenga by Falguni-Shane Peacock India with aptly styled jewellery and makeup. The groom, Rohanpreet Singh also looked dapper in a pink-dominant sherwani which was full of intricate embroidery and gotha work. The pictures have been taking the internet by storm as fans love their attires to the fullest.

Neha Kakkar releases wedding pictures

Popular singer Neha Kakkar recently tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi on October 24, 2020. The ceremony created a lot of buzz amidst the fans as they had been waiting for the couple to unite for a long time. The singer recently unveiled a set of pictures from the ceremony, revealing details about her attire, photography and event.

In the first few pictures, Neha Kakkar is seen posing with the groom, Rohanpreet Singh against an Arabic style background. She is seen wearing a heavy red lehenga, following the traditional Indian style. The blouse has a deep neck and is covered in light golden zari work, giving it a royal look. The skirt has been given multiple layers to give it an umbrella effect, which is a common phenomenon in bridal lehengas. The dupatta has been kept simple and sheer to make the rest of the outfit shine with maximum effect. In the caption, Neha Kakkar has mentioned that the lehenga is by Falguni-Shane Peacock India.

Neha Kakkar’s jewellery has been kept traditional and royal with heavy stones and golden framing. She is also seen wearing matching red bangles and chooda, along with a few silver stone rings and earrings. Her jewellery is by Archana Aggarwal and creates a perfect contrast on her look.

Neha Kakkar has given credits to Deepali Deokar for her hairstyle and has also mentioned Vibha Gusain for enhancing her beauty with her makeup. Have a look at Neha Kakkar’s wedding outfit here.

Neha Kakkar also released a couple of pictures showcasing Rohanpreet’s Singh’s outfit. He is seen dressed in a salmon colour sherwani which has heavy thread work done all over it. He also paired the look with a red pagdi, keeping his attire well-coordinated with Neha Kakkar's wedding outfit. Have a look at the pictures from Neha Kakkar’s wedding here.

The comments section of the pictures is flooded with compliments for the couple as they pulled off the look gracefully. A few people have also wished them luck while congratulating the couple on their wedding. Have a look at the comments on Neha Kakkar’s pictures here.

Image Courtesy: Neha Kakkar and Deepika Sharma Instagram

