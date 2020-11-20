As World Celebrates International Men's Day, Netizens Start A Meme Fest On Social Media

The world celebrated International Men's Day on November 19 to help raise awareness about men's health and to promote gender equality, among other things. The theme for this year's International Men's Day was “Better health for men and boys,” to help raise awareness about the mental and physical health of men and boys.

The hashtag #InternationalMensDay was trending on social media for the whole day with many celebrities and non-profit organisations using it to tweet messages on the occasion. However, several netizens also used the opportunity to joke about the day as they flooded the Twitter timeline with hilarious memes.

Happy #InternationalMensDay . Here's some wisdom from the one and only Gus Fring. 😄 pic.twitter.com/AlEuLohqDM — Ponni VP (@Madhu7777) November 19, 2020

When You Get To Know That International Men's Day & World Toilet Day Falls On The Same Day: pic.twitter.com/H9B5VSHyeY — Bak LOL👻☟ (@Circustic_Banda) November 19, 2020

This is how Google celebrated Men's Day . Ye Google bhikk gayi hai😒 #InternationalMensDay pic.twitter.com/0hPCo7Rmq3 — زیـــZiYaDــــاد🦅 (@i_amZiyad) November 19, 2020

When and why it started?

Introduced by Thomas Oaster on February 7, 1992, the International Men’s Day was officially reviewed by Jerome Teelucksing, who chose November 19 to honour his father’s birthday and also because, on the same day in 1989, Trinidad and Tobago's football team had united the country to qualify for the World Cup.

The aim of this year’s theme is to spread awareness about mental health among men and the essential measures required to be inculcated in day-to-day life including social, emotional, physical, and spiritual. The International Men’s Day is also important to highlight the discrimination against gender and the work still required in the aspect of gender equality that is often impacting the well-being of males across the globe.

