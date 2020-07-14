Assam: 16-foot Burmese Python Rescued From Nagaon District, Watch

A Burmese python was rescued in Assam's Nagaon district on July 11 following which it was released in Swang Reserve Forest. According to reports, the 16-foot python was rescued from the Borghat Chapanala area in the district situated 121 kilometres east of the capital Guwahati. The video of the rescue operation was captured on camera and was shared by the news agency ANI on July 12. In the footage, apparently captured by locals, a man can be seen putting the snake into a bad.

"A Burmese python was rescued from Borghat Chapanala area in Nagaon district yesterday. It was later released in Swang reserve forest," ANI captioned the video which has since garnered more than 32,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes. According to reports, the giant python was spotted by locals in the area who immediately informed the forest department following which it was rescued. Assam is currently battling with heavy floods and wild animals often come out of hiding or from their natural habitat during this season.

Burmese python

The Burmese python is native to Southeast Asia and is one of the five largest snake species in the world. They are often found in wet or marshy type areas, especially near a water source, and are also sometimes semiaquatic. The species is considered vulnerable as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Burmese python typically grows up to 16 feet in length but have been known to reach over 18 feet.

