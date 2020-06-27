Tamil Nadu: Russell's Viper Rescued From House, Gives Birth To 35 Snakelets

In a rare incident, Russell’s viper gave birth to 35 snakelets in a village near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on June 26. Russell’s viper is one of the most poisonous snake species. Unlike other snakes, this species hatch eggs internally and directly gives birth to snakelets. According to a news agency, the reptile was first spotted by Manoharan, a resident of the village Kovimedu in his bathroom. Following which, he immediately called a snake catcher who identified the reptile as Russel's viper.

To be released in the forest

It was when Murali, the snake catcher put the reptile in a bag that he found that it was indeed giving birth. He then immediately put the bag beneath a tree and after two hours, he found 35 snakelets there. Later, Marali revealed that the snake along with its babies would be released in the Satymangalm forest in Erode district.

Tamil Nadu: 35 snakelets and their mother, a Russell's viper, were found in the bathroom of a house in Kovilmedu area of Coimbatore, earlier today. A team of snake catchers rescued and released them into Anaikatti forest. pic.twitter.com/MblzZu1Py5 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2020

A few days ago, a rare species of snake was found in the gap between two walls in Odisha. According to ANI, the incident happened at the residential office of Mayurbhanj District Collector. The rare copperhead trinket was later rescued with the help of animal rescuers.

Speaking to ANI, Vanoo Mitra Acharya, Wildlife warden of the district said, "Yesterday, a rare copperhead trinket snake was rescued from District collector’s residential office in Mayurbhaj district”. However, he added that after its rescue, the reptile was handled to the forest department according to the protocol. The trinket snake (Coelognathus Helena) is a nonvenomous constrictor species of colubrid snake native to South Central Asia. The species is particularly found in countries of Sri Lanka, southern India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

