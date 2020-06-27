Video: Rescued Lion Cub Hugs Caretaker Lovingly, Netizens All Hearts

A stunning video of a rescued lion Cub playing and hugging his caretaker has amused the internet. Shared on Twitter by the page Welcome to Nature, the 13 seconds long clip which has now been viewed over 50.4k times shows a man clad in black t-shirt seated across the large hall on steps as the lion cub rushed to embrace him. The caretaker then showers kisses on the baby predator as it places his claws on the man’s shoulder and lets out a roar.

While some users deemed it wrong for the man to have a lion cub domesticated at home, many pointed out that the man in the video is Eduardo Serio, the founder of the animal rescue foundation Black Jaguar White Tiger who presumably rescued the lion cub. The video was shot in Mexico by the center that rescued “animals born and sold under horrible circumstances,” as per the Instagram page. However, it can be seen in the clip that the bond between Eduardo and the lion cub was strong as the cub paced to hug him at first instinct. Usually, the animals were taken to a rescue location because they were helpless and too young and were released in the wild after they were taught and trained on how to take care of themselves.

This Lion Cub And His Caretaker pic.twitter.com/6ySxPHqw9Y — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) June 26, 2020

Little Sweetheart 💕 — Randy S (@RandySimmz) June 27, 2020

It's cute and all but needs to be introduced into the wild ✌️ — Mike (@Maybelatr) June 26, 2020

I sure wish I could be there — René L. (@Noriega10001) June 26, 2020

Pretty Kitty! — Plague Michael 🐺 (@PlagueMichael) June 26, 2020

Woooow i died of love 😍 — Veronica Leyva (@Veronic97188811) June 26, 2020

😍😍😍 — Ingrid Genovezzi (@IGenovezzi) June 26, 2020

Netizens say "such a beautiful lion"

“Big kitten! Really cute!” wrote a user. “It’s a rescue sanctuary. The cubs play out in the day & are brought in at night. This guy gave up a rich lifestyle to spend his money rescuing big cats. When they get big they are put into a “pride” that lives in big habitats that are well maintained, enriched & get 1st class care,” informed another. “I also want to cuddle with such a beautiful lion,” wrote the third, amused. “Best ever. So cute,” another said, while agreed on by one other user who wrote, “Cub is behaving the same as a kid would.”

Read: Swara Bhasker's 'Rasbhari' Trailer Just Launched; Netizens React To It

Read: Social Media Post Suggests New Term For 'work From Home', Netizens Can Totally Relate

Read: 'Mischievous' Baby Elephant Pushes Its Friend In Water, Netizens Say 'Momy Must Scold'

Read: Couple Spot Giant Spider Outside Their Window, Netizens Shocked At How Big It Is

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.