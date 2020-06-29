'Adorable' Video Of Rescued Blackbuck Sipping Milk From Feeding Bottle; Watch

A short clip showing rescued newly born blackbuck fawn sipping milk from a feeding bottle is making several rounds on the internet. Posted by Indian Forester Dipika Bajpai June 28 the timid animal can be seen being fed milk and the captain also said that after the blackbuck fawn grows “bigger”, it might be released into the herd in the wild. The video is being widely lauded by hundreds of internet users and has already garnered over eight thousand views. From Twitter users praising humanity to some using the clip to spread awareness for the protection of the wildlife, the video has been shared by many. Watch:

Around 15-20 days old rescued black buck fawn being fed by a bottle. After it grows relatively bigger, it may be released into a herd. pic.twitter.com/wWHc0q6Z9u — Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) June 28, 2020

‘Very nice’

While most Twitter users simply called the video “very nice”, others dragged actor Salman Khan into the reaction by referring to blackbuck killing case of 1998. Some people wished that the actor does not watch the video but the majority of the internet users called the video “adorable” and even praised the people who are taking care of the environment and assisting the newborn who appeared to be suffering from malnutrition. Few netizens even asked if the rescued animal is taken back by the herd in the wild once it is released.

Very nice work. — Ashok Mishra 🇮🇳 (@Ashokmi53382804) June 29, 2020

Interesting — Analytics thoughts (@prajkumar1967) June 28, 2020

Pls save that cute lil one from @BeingSalmanKhan — Chetana Baliga 🇮🇳 (@BaligaChetana) June 29, 2020

Nice video 👌 — Dr. Gaurav Kumar (@DrGK07) June 28, 2020

❤️❤️❤️ — Rohit Kumar (@RohitKu54855065) June 29, 2020

I heard some noise while feeding. That's thirst I guess. — Vishal (@Criticsvishal) June 28, 2020

it is not advisable to release back into herd once its hand reared mam. — Dr Prayag H.S (@prayaghs) June 28, 2020

