Good News: From Idols Dressed As Healthcare Workers To Rhino's Rescue, Read 5 Stories

While the challenges of this year don’t seem to end, people are coping up ways to find the ‘gloom in the doom’ from viral social media posts and kind gestures. Since the beginning of this year, unforeseen circumstances of a pandemic, protests, natural disasters have fortunately also paved the way for several inspirational and uplifting incidents. There’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days while also facing the constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene.

To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as cheerful. From Ganesh idols dressed as healthcare workers to record number of LGBTQ people running for US office, these are five best from today.

Kaziranga National Park staff rescues baby rhino

Kaziranga National Park staff on August 1 rescued a four-day-old Rhino calf in the morning. The Kaziranga National Park shared a post on Twitter along with a picture of the rescued baby rhino. According to the social media handle of Kaziranga National Park and tiger reserve, Public relation officer to the minister of environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya, said “A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff at 10:30 am today and was taken to our Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further observations. All possible efforts will be taken to reunite him with his mother".

A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by our staff at 10:30am today and was taken to our rescue centre CWRC for further observations. All possible efforts will be taken to reunite him with his mother.@ParimalSuklaba1 @moefcc @iam_Pirai @surenmehra @panjitbasu13 @ritupabanborah pic.twitter.com/173dltdPhU — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) August 2, 2020

Read: Assam: Kaziranga National Park Staff Rescues Baby Rhino, Netizens Say 'amazing Job'

Ganesh idols dressed as healthcare workers

Idol makers in Karnataka are paying tributes to healthcare workers this year for their thankless service at the frontline battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Idol makers are giving looks of doctors to statues of Lord Ganesha ahead of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival. News agency ANI shared pictures of such statues being made in Bengaluru, where, in one of the images Lord Ganesha, dressed up as a doctor with his pet rat as a nurse, can be seen treating a patient lying in the intensive care unit.

Karnataka: Idols of Lord Ganesh in Bengaluru have been given looks of doctors ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, amid #COVID19. Shridhar, an idol maker says, "We are facing COVID. We have to tell people to pray to Lord Ganesh for the betterment of the situation throughout the world." pic.twitter.com/sJ5TErv3jL — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Read: Bengaluru: Ganesh Idols Dressed As Healthcare Workers To Express Gratitude

Vegetable vendor feeds peacock

The video showing a woman vegetable vendor feeding a peacock has caused a stir online. The clip shows her sitting on a street, surrounded by her vegetable baskets but then picks up small grains and puts them in her palm. Meanwhile, the peacock, who is standing beside the woman, starts feeding on the grains one by one. The woman vegetable vendor feeds the peacock with her own bare hands. The heartwarming video managed to gather 5.8K likes and 1.3K Retweets and Comments. It has garnered 3,40,700 views.

She is rich by heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q1bOLbdXO0 — Tinku_Venkatesh | ಟಿಂಕು ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ (@tweets_tinku) August 1, 2020

Read: Vegetable Vendor Feeds Peacock, Netizens Touched By The Gesture | Watch

Record number of LGBTQ people running for US office

While openly, LGBTQ people remain severely underrepresented in the US government, the year 2020 has witnessed a record number of LGBTQ candidates running for US office. According to a report by LGBTQ Victory Institute Out For America, 843 openly LGBTQ elected officials currently serve across all levels of government, up from 417 in June 2016. There has been a 21 per cent increase in LGBTQ elected officials and a 35 per cent increase in LGBTQ mayors since June 2019.

Read: Record Number Of LGBTQ People Running For US Office In 2020, Says Report

Dog helps firefighters in pulling down a tree

In a heartwarming incidence of altruism by an animal, a dog was spotted aiding firefighters. A video of the incident was later shared on Twitter by a page called ‘Back to nature’ and has created a buzz since then. The 14-second clip shows the moments when the passerby dog decided to help the workers in pulling down the tree.

Passing Doggo tries to help ! pic.twitter.com/8SH81WxkdD — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) August 2, 2020

Read: Dog Helps Firefighters In Pulling Down Tree, Video Wins Internet | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.