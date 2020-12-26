Assam Man Builds Little Homes For Stray Dogs And Puppies, Wins The Internet

They say 'dogs are a man's best friend', but there is a man out there who decided to become a dog's 'best friend' and made several homes for stray dogs using discarded TV sets. This 32-year-old from Assam, named Abhijit Dowarah, has won the internet by his kind act. Dowarah took to Instagram two weeks ago and shared how he came up with this plan to help the canines.

Abhijit Dowarah built 'Baator Ghor' for his little furry friends

In his post, Dowarah narrated his entire story as to how and why he decided to turn the discarded TV sets into homes, or as he calls it, 'Baator Ghor'. He said, " I have been noticing the street dogs for many days. They suffer a lot when it rains, they don't have any specific place to sleep. Also, some of them are killed by running vehicles. One day I thought to myself that if I build tiny houses for these street dogs, it will be a great relief." "After thinking for a few days, I noticed that the old televisions ultimately turn into a waste product after a family buys LCDs. So I went out searching for those old televisions. After collecting some, I removed the unwanted parts and with the remaining frame I designed suitable homes for the street dogs to stay in and titled them as "BAATOR GHOR". I have been placing several of them in the streets. I will try my best to collect more television frames and build such homes. If not I will collect some wooden boxes and place them in the streets. I won't be able to complete my mission alone. If you're liking my work then I request you all to build such #BAATOR GHOR, write your name and place them in the streets. Also, don't forget to upload pictures along with the dogs. Your one big step can influence many," he added.

Abhijit has a dexterity for recycling and reusing old discarded objects and turn them into something that can be used for several purposes. Several people on social media poured their appreciation and good wishes for him after coming across his post.



