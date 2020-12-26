Amit Shah On 2-day Visit To Assam; To Take Stock Of Party Activities Ahead Of Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached Guwahati for his 3-day visit to Assam and Manipur. While welcoming the former BJP chief, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that during this visit, he will launch several development projects for the state. According to officials, Shah on Saturday will lay the foundation stone for a new medical college in Guwahati and distribute financial grants to 8,000 'manghars' or Vaishnavite monasteries under the Assam Darshan program.

Amit Shah on a 2-day visit to Assam & Manipur

The officials further said that the Union Minister will also lay foundation stones for the development of 'Batadrava Than' as a cultural and tourist destination and 9 law colleges which will be established across Assam. Later on December 27, Shah will attend an event in Imphal where he will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi, IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police Headquarters at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal.

According to news agency PTI, CM Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the programs in Guwahati, while his Manipuri counterpart Nongthombam Biren Singh will be present in the events in Imphal.

BJP starts election exercise in Assam

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has kickstarted its election process for the upcoming Assembly polls with the formation of a 16-member State Election Committee. The 16-member State Election Committee includes Sarbananda Sonowal, North East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state chief Ranjeet Kumar Das. The BJP has also formed two other important committees- the 17-member State Core Committee and 5-member State Disciplinary Action Committee.

The election to the 126-member Assam assembly is likely to be held in March-April 2021 and this time, BJP has set a target to win at least 100 seats with its allies. The State Election Committee has been formed on the approval of BJP president JP Nadda. The other members of the committee are Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli, Lok Sabha MP and BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and Assam cabinet ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Ranjit Dutta and Parimal Suklabaidya.

