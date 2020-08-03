Assam: Security Personnel Join Plasma Donation Drive In Fight Against Coronavirus

Be it defending the borders or reaching out to the people during a natural calamity, the armed forces of the country have always been setting the benchmark high through their selfless services. This time, they have once again come forward to help a State fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

After the Assam Police donated plasma on Saturday, the armed forces — Indian Army, CISF, CRPF, BSF — have now come forward to donate plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients in Assam. The GOC of 4 Corp situated in Tezpur along with the top ranks of CRPF, CISF, and BSF met Assam health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday and expressed their willingness to donate plasma. Officers and soldiers of the armed forces who fought Covid-19 and had symptoms will donate plasma in a phase-wise manner.

Response is very good

Speaking to Republic Media Network after the meeting with the forces, Dr. Sarma said the plasma donation campaign of the State government has witnessed a very positive response. "The GOC 4 Corp and top officials of the CRPF, CISF and BSF have informed that personnel who had win over Covid-19 will be donating plasma," he said.

He added that those who had already joined their posting locations along the border, will send their blood units and the plasma will be separated here in Guwahati to be used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

When asked about the response rate of Plasma Therapy, Dr. Sarma said that the response is very good. "Initially we were treating only serious cases with plasma therapy, but when we started treatment with plasma at the initial stage, our own research found that the response rate is far better."

It has been learnt that over 190 people have so far contacted the State health department to donate plasma.

The minister also added that recently a person from Maharashtra came down to Guwahati to donate his plasma. The State government is according plasma donors from other states with the State Guest Protocol.

Dr. Sarma also said that the COVID situation in the State will show further improvement in the next 10-15 days.

