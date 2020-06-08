Assam: Rhino's free run on highway leaves netizens in splits

A video of a rhino chasing down cars on a highway in Assam has left netizens in Splits. The clip, which recently resurfaced on social media, shows a rhino running freely on a highway undeterred by the approaching traffic.

The clip, which was shot from a car, following the animal, starts by showing the Rhino charging towards cars passing it. The joyful rhino then increases its speed as it continues its unsolicited journey. Soon, the fear spreads and approaching vehicles start taking u-turns. The recording ends by showing the now tired rhino, peaceful changing its track as it diverts into a field.

The clip was originally posted on YouTube and racked up over 3 lakh likes. Meanwhile, the rhino’s nonchalant attitude has left people not only amused but also laughing. One user wrote, "In rainy seasons, it is a regular view in Assam. Go to areas near Kaziranga national park and another national park of Assam, you will get this kind of scenario." while another added, "if you thought Rhinos are slow-moving animals, check this."

Read: Virus Stalls Work To Keep Alive A Rare Rhino Subspecies

When you remember u forgot to renew ur insurance !! 😂 — Sunil Kumar (@sunil_kumarpg) June 8, 2020

Read: Video Of Baby Rhino Trying To Wake Its Dead Mother Leaves Netizens Heartbroken

A tank out on the roads! — N (@calmoceanspirit) June 8, 2020

Definitely magnificent creatures when they are in the wild.😊 — Rajesh Prusty (@RajeshP05798693) June 8, 2020

Reclaiming their own land 😍 — shubham isadkar (@Vladimir15151) June 8, 2020

Not on a stroll! Is in attack mode! — Subhash (@Subhash09992826) June 8, 2020

Read: Elephant Uses Branch Of A Tree To Scare Off Angry Rhino, Video Breaks Internet

Read: Pandemic Stalls Fertilisation Of Rare White Rhinos

Elephant scares away Rhino

This comes as another video of an elephant threatening a rhino with a branch of tree has stunned the netizens. It was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. Originally shared by the page known as Latest Sightings, which documents various animal sightings at the Kruger National Park in South Africa, the clip portrays a face-off between the two animals as the elephant sends a strong message.

The clip explained in the caption that the elephant used a branch to send a signal to the Rhino to back-off or it would face similar consequences. And the hint was enough as the Rhino then gave up and maintained a distance. It can be seen that the animals were meandering in the wild when the encounter happened, however, after the threat, the two elephants continued to graze after the Rhino fled the scene.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.