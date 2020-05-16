Last Updated:

Elephant Uses Branch Of A Tree To Scare Off Angry Rhino, Video Breaks Internet

The clip explained in the caption that the Elephant used a branch to send a signal to the Rhino to back-off or it would face the similar consequences.

A video of an encounter between an elephant and a rhino wherein the elephant threatens the rhino with a branch of tree has stunned the netizens. Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the clip now has 18.3k views. Originally shared by the page known as Latest Sightings, which documents various animal sightings at the Kruger National Park in South Africa, the clip portrays a face-off between the two animals as the elephant sends a strong message. 

The clip which now has 1.7k likes explained in the caption that the elephant used a branch to send a signal to the Rhino to back-off or it would face similar consequences. And the hint was enough as the Rhino then gave up and maintained a distance. It can be seen that the animals were meandering in the wild when the encounter happened, however, after the threat, the two elephants continued to graze after the Rhino fled the scene. 

Tusker has the brain

“Wow! You got to be tough when you got to be,” wrote a user surprised. “When two strong giants are at loggerheads with each other, it's best to display the aggression and turnaround, rather than engage in a physical battle,” wrote the second. “The big tanks of the jungle fighting The elephant is more likely teasing and saying hey look at me I'm a stupid rhino I have a horn on my nose (When he picks the wood),” wrote the third making a laughter emoji. “There you can see brain behind that Tusker,” wrote the fourth.  

Often, elephants are characterised with aggressive behaviour when angry due to violent rage and outbursts. Their strength and affinity for rage make elephants one of the most potentially dangerous animals, according to the wildlife researchers. In one such clip that was shared online, an aggravated elephant near the Thadagam area in Tamil Nadu could be seen chasing the forest department jeep in a horrifying video. Twitter users poured a slew of reaction on the video saying that there was a probability that the siren on the jeep must have annoyed the creature. The patrol jeep can be seen driving on the reverse gear as the crew hurries to save their lives from the wrath of the gigantic elephant in the national reserve. They, however, have a close call with the animal but somehow manage to escape.  

