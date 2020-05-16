Elephant Uses Branch Of A Tree To Scare Off Angry Rhino, Video Breaks Internet

A video of an encounter between an elephant and a rhino wherein the elephant threatens the rhino with a branch of tree has stunned the netizens. Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the clip now has 18.3k views. Originally shared by the page known as Latest Sightings, which documents various animal sightings at the Kruger National Park in South Africa, the clip portrays a face-off between the two animals as the elephant sends a strong message.

The clip which now has 1.7k likes explained in the caption that the elephant used a branch to send a signal to the Rhino to back-off or it would face similar consequences. And the hint was enough as the Rhino then gave up and maintained a distance. It can be seen that the animals were meandering in the wild when the encounter happened, however, after the threat, the two elephants continued to graze after the Rhino fled the scene.

Elephant use branch of a tree to scare away a angry Rhino☺️



Elephants use parts of tree as tools. Here it sends a strong signal to the rhino. Get away or will throw you like the branch. The hint was enough.. pic.twitter.com/tHrLg67fw3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 15, 2020

There are instances. But here the elephant was irritated by presence of the rhino in its path. In African savannah has many recorded videos of stand off by these two heavyweights. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 15, 2020

The elephant has advantage of height ..but we are lucky enough to see these amazing cretures.. hope they stop poaching and killing these innocent souls 🙏 — Lakshmikanth Chinnappa (@LakshmikanthC12) May 15, 2020

Love the video and the stand-off. Just social distancing animal style. But at more than 2,000 kgs weight of the rhino on average, there’s no chance that elephant can toss him like a branch.. — Airplanetalk (@airplanetalk) May 15, 2020

Thats an assumption. Maybe he knows that he is equally powerful. Maybe he doesnt. To me he didnt look surprised and certainly did not flee. Just backed off a bit. The elephant also looked like it was backing off a bit as i noticed and did not charge further. Live and let live? — Airplanetalk (@airplanetalk) May 15, 2020

By looking at the horns it will make a fatal impact to the 🐘 if it attack sideways or from the back right. — Krish (@Krishna15980544) May 15, 2020

Rhino - Aaargh!!!! 🤬 ..... Elephant - U wot m8??! Rhino - he he nothing brother, just passing by ... it’s all cool ... — Victor Yankee (@victor_yankee) May 15, 2020

Danda scares all😁 — rajesh naik (@rajesh_230) May 15, 2020

Well, I don't think this elephant would be a match if the rhino was really determined. This elephant ain't big & not a tusker. Abig tusker could defend. Rhino just wanted grazing right of way. — ॐ🇮🇳🏹शार्ङ्ग🏹🇮🇳ॐ (@shaarng) May 16, 2020

That's amazing! — Moses Samuel (@Moses_Samuel_G) May 16, 2020

Brave fellow — Srinath Srinivasaiah (@hellosrinath) May 16, 2020

This looks to be somewhere in Africa isn't it! — Simplyana (@Simplyana4) May 16, 2020

Tusker has the brain

“Wow! You got to be tough when you got to be,” wrote a user surprised. “When two strong giants are at loggerheads with each other, it's best to display the aggression and turnaround, rather than engage in a physical battle,” wrote the second. “The big tanks of the jungle fighting The elephant is more likely teasing and saying hey look at me I'm a stupid rhino I have a horn on my nose (When he picks the wood),” wrote the third making a laughter emoji. “There you can see brain behind that Tusker,” wrote the fourth.

Often, elephants are characterised with aggressive behaviour when angry due to violent rage and outbursts. Their strength and affinity for rage make elephants one of the most potentially dangerous animals, according to the wildlife researchers. In one such clip that was shared online, an aggravated elephant near the Thadagam area in Tamil Nadu could be seen chasing the forest department jeep in a horrifying video. Twitter users poured a slew of reaction on the video saying that there was a probability that the siren on the jeep must have annoyed the creature. The patrol jeep can be seen driving on the reverse gear as the crew hurries to save their lives from the wrath of the gigantic elephant in the national reserve. They, however, have a close call with the animal but somehow manage to escape.

